Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader seeks ‘fresh start’ with new party

AFP

Published

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa tells he is seeking a 'new approach' and staying in politics
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa tells he is seeking a 'new approach' and staying in politics - Copyright ANP/AFP Remko de Waal
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa tells he is seeking a 'new approach' and staying in politics - Copyright ANP/AFP Remko de Waal
Mary TARUVINGA

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa told AFP on Friday he will stay in politics and look to form a new political group, a day after he quit his own party denouncing government infiltration.

Chamisa, who in August lost an election he described as fraudulent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he was ready for “a new thrust” after leaving the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Thursday. 

“I am definitely not quitting, because winners don’t quit. And quitters never win,” he told AFP in an interview in the garden of an office in Harare.

He decided to exit the coalition party he formed only two years ago to “draw a line in the sand” after it was hijacked by the ruling ZANU-PF party.

“A break with the past is also a signal to the commencement of the future. We are saying enough is enough,” he said. 

“What we are is a new approach, a new way, a fresh start,” he said without revealing a new party name. 

“We are building a big church.”

Mnangagwa, 81, won a second term in office, beating Chamisa, 45, in an election for which international observers said the vote fell short of democratic standards and political tensions.

The vote also gave ZANU-PF a majority in parliament but the ruling party in power since independence in 1980 fell a few seats short of the two-thirds majority required to change the constitution. 

Political tensions have since run high. 

Dozens of opposition lawmakers have lost their seats under what analysts said appears to be an artificial political crisis. 

This was triggered by an obscure political figure who declared himself the CCC’s “interim secretary general” and recalled the lawmakers sparking a series of by-elections that have so far favoured ZANU-PF.

Chamisa has been here before.

He first lost a disputed election to Mnangagwa in 2018 at the helm of the long-standing opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

In 2022, after factional squabbles and legal disputes he attributed to ZANU-PF, Chamisa broke away from the MDC and set up the CCC.

In a bid to avoid external meddling, he kept party structures secret — something that critics say allowed for the current crisis. 

A former pastor and a lawyer, he said he has now learnt his lesson.

“We’ve learned our ways. We’ve seen that we’re dealing with a toxic and dangerous ruling party,” he said. 

“So we will not repeat that same mistake. We’ll do our politics in a different way.” 

In this article:Politics, Zimbabwe
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The bank said the move was due to changes in customers' banking habits The bank said the move was due to changes in customers' banking habits

Business

Lloyds bank cuts almost 800 jobs in online switch

British retail lender Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday announced a net reduction of almost 800 jobs.

22 hours ago

World

US growth picks up in 2023 on jobs and consumer spending

US economic growth was stronger than expected in the final months of 2023, government data showed.

23 hours ago
South Africa has brought the case against Israel South Africa has brought the case against Israel

World

Top UN court to rule on landmark Israel Gaza genocide case

South Africa has brought the case against Israel - Copyright ANP/AFP Remko de WaalRichard CARTERThe top UN court hands down an initial decision Friday...

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

EU Cyber Resilience Act is set to herald in a new generation of data privacy

European institutions have successfully concluded negotiations on the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), paving the way for its anticipated completion in early 2024.

17 hours ago