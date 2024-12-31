Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Zimbabwe abolishes the death penalty

AFP

Published

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that commutes the death sentences of some 60 prisoners
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that commutes the death sentences of some 60 prisoners - Copyright POOL/AFP Anton Vaganov
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that commutes the death sentences of some 60 prisoners - Copyright POOL/AFP Anton Vaganov

Zimbabwe officially abolished the death penalty Tuesday after President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed into law an act that will commute to jail time the sentences of about 60 prisoners on death row.

There has been a moratorium on executions in the southern African country since 2005 although courts have continued to hand down the death sentence for crimes including murder, treason and terrorism.

The Death Penalty Abolition Act, published in Government Gazette Tuesday, says courts can no longer deliver a sentence of capital punishment for any offence and any existing death sentences would need to be commuted to jail time.

However, one provision says the suspension of the death penalty may be lifted during a state of emergency.

At least 59 people were known to be under a death sentence in Zimbabwe at the end of 2023, Amnesty International said in a statement welcoming the new act as an “historic moment”.

“We urge the authorities to now swiftly move to a full abolition of the death penalty by removing the clause included in the amendments to the Bill allowing for the use of the death penalty for the duration of any state of public emergency,” the international rights group said.

The local The Herald newspaper reported in February that there were 63 death row inmates who would likely have to return to court for resentencing once the death penalty was scrapped.

Twenty-four countries across sub-Saharan Africa have abolished the death penalty for all crimes while two additional countries have abolished it for ordinary crimes only, Amnesty said.

Mnangagwa has been a vocal opponent of capital punishment since he was sentenced to death in the 1960s for blowing up a train during the guerrilla war for independence. The sentence was later commuted.

Of the 16 countries known to have carried out executions in 2023, only one — Somalia — was in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Amnesty.

In this article:Justice, Rights, Zimbabwe
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

20 hours ago
The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy

World

Xi says China must apply ‘more proactive’ macroeconomic policies in 2025

The country has struggled this year to climb out of a slump fuelled by a property market crisis.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity threats gnawing at businesses in 2025: What to look out for

AI-powered cyberattacks, cloud and Internet of things vulnerabilities, quantum-based attacks...threats bombarding businesses.

12 hours ago
Shaken by Covid-19, countries decided to build a framework of binding commitments to stop such trauma from happening again Shaken by Covid-19, countries decided to build a framework of binding commitments to stop such trauma from happening again

Tech & Science

Study reveals the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on other causes of death

Life expectancy declined in 2020 for all but four of the 24 included countries examined.

22 hours ago