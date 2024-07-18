Zelensky urges ‘unity’ behind Ukraine at European summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, southern England - Copyright POOL/AFP Stefan Rousseau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for Europe to stay united in support of Kyiv as he arrived for a summit in Britain with leaders from around the continent.

“For us it’s very important to maintain unity in Europe because always this unity leads to strong decisions,” Zelensky said ahead of the meeting.

The Ukrainian leader will sit down for talks with around 45 leaders for the European Political Community summit at the grandiose Blenheim Palace near Oxford.

The gathering comes at what Zelensky described as a “tough period” for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invading forces.

Beyond the summit, Zelensky said he would hold separate talks with Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and meet King Charles III.

“We will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex, discuss future defense cooperation, and expand our defense capabilities,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the UK has been one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine. This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror.”

The call for a unified voice from Europe comes after Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban — who was attending the UK meeting — upset his EU counterparts by meeting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Orban visited Moscow on July 5 as part of what he described as a “peace mission” over the war in Ukraine that also involved visits to Kyiv, Beijing and former US president Donald Trump.

As he arrived at Blenheim, Orban told reporters in English when asked about his message to Ukraine: “We are with you.”

But he added: “It is impossible to find a solution in the battlefield. Solution is not in the battlefield.”

Ukraine and its backers in Europe are nervously eyeing Trump’s bid to replace US President Joe Biden at elections in November, out of fears the former reality TV star could pull the plug on Washington’s support for Kyiv.