Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Zelensky headed to Switzerland to shore up international support

AFP

Published

Zelensky is trying to ensure international support for Ukraine does not falter
Zelensky is trying to ensure international support for Ukraine does not falter - Copyright AFP -
Zelensky is trying to ensure international support for Ukraine does not falter - Copyright AFP -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Switzerland on Monday, his office said, as Ukraine tries to ensure stable support from allies as the war against Russia nears its second anniversary.

Zelensky is due to “meet the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum” in Davos, said a statement from the presidency Sunday.

The announcement came hours after France and Germany reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“We are in full agreement… that we must support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told journalists in Berlin, alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock said they would remain “on the side of Ukraine as long as necessary, until Russia has withdrawn” from Ukrainian territory.

Sejourne’s visit to Germany came a day after he travelled to Kyiv to meet Zelensky, his first official trip in his new role as foreign minister — another clear signal to the international community.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had visited Ukraine just a day earlier, on Friday, announcing a fresh package of aid to the beleaguered country.

But the release of major blocks of funding, from Brussels and from Washington, have been tied up for political reasons.

The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to try to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban in December. 

– Talks on a peace deal –

The conflicts in Ukraine and in Gaza look set to dominate the annual Davos forum in the Swiss Alps, with Ukrainian officials trying to stave off war fatigue among allies.

On Sunday, national security advisors from over 80 countries held talks there based on Zelensky’s 10-point proposals for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

They were co-chaired by Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, who heads Zelensky’s office, and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The talks were particularly focused on the criteria to end hostilities, the withdrawal of Russian troops, justice for crimes committed and the prevention of further escalation.

Cassis said talks had to find a way to “include Russia in the process” at some point, but thus far, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has been prepared to take such a step.

In Romania, truck drivers and farmers slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, Sunday, some actions temporarily blocking the northeastern border with Ukraine.

It was the fifth day of protests over a range of issues, some of them related to the war in Ukraine.

Among their grievances are long waiting times at the borders and the slow payment of subsidies and compensation for those affected by the disruption caused by the import of Ukrainian cereals.

Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s seaports on the Black Sea has transformed Romania into a hub for the transit of Ukrainian grain, especially through the port of Constanta.

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine News, zelensky
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sober and sleek elegance for Dolce & Gabbana’s black-clad men

Black flowed once again down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's men's show in Milan on Saturday.

21 hours ago

Business

Adecco chief says AI will create new jobs

Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions.

16 hours ago
AGL said it would shutter one of Australia's biggest carbon emitters, the Loy Yang A Power Station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, by mid-2035 AGL said it would shutter one of Australia's biggest carbon emitters, the Loy Yang A Power Station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, by mid-2035

Tech & Science

New process converts carbon dioxide into usable nanofibers

The process could successfully lock carbon away to offset or even achieve negative carbon emissions.

21 hours ago
Jonathan Rhys Meters, Leah Gibson, and Jon Voight in 'Mercy' Jonathan Rhys Meters, Leah Gibson, and Jon Voight in 'Mercy'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Mercy’ is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight

"Mercy" is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Leah Gibson, Sebastien Roberts, and Academy Award winner Jon Voight.

16 hours ago