Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

The scion of Pakistan’s most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday.

Published

Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Copyright AFP/File Aamir QURESHI
Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Copyright AFP/File Aamir QURESHI
Nasir JAFFRY

The scion of Pakistan’s most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country’s leadership.

Aged 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world’s youngest foreign ministers but inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born — including relations with arch-rival India.

Bhutto was sworn in two weeks after he helped lead an alliance that toppled Imran Khan and saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister.

His first foreign mission in the role will be accompanying Sharif Thursday to Saudi Arabia, a key trade partner and regular source of relief for Pakistan’s struggling economy.

Bhutto is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

His grandfather also served as foreign minister in the mid-1960s and was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that Bhutto now leads.

He became party leader aged just 19, while a student at Oxford University, following his mother’s assassination in 2007.

She, in turn, had taken over the party’s stewardship from her mother Nusrat, who became chairwoman following the execution of her husband Zulfikar in 1979 under military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

The new foreign minister is considered a progressive, in his mother’s image, and has frequently spoken out on the rights of women and minorities.

With more than half of Pakistan’s population aged 22 or below, Bhutto’s social media savvy is also a hit with the young, although he is frequently mocked for a poor command of Urdu, the national language.

Political commentators have mixed opinions on Bhutto’s abilities — or how long he can maintain good relations with premier Sharif, of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party.

“I believe he is an un-tested missile,” analyst Hassan Askari Rizvi told AFP.

“It is too early for a young MP like Bilawal Bhutto… and it will be difficult for him to handle issues Pakistan faces, with serious challenges on external fronts.”

Fellow analyst Farzana Bari disagreed.

“I think Bilawal is intelligent enough to hold the fort,” she told AFP, adding he was “more progressive” than the leaders of other political parties.

In this article:Diplomacy, Pakistan, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee

World

Blinken says West preparing if Russia blocks Bosnia mission

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP STRWestern powers are looking at alternatives...

19 hours ago
The meeting called by the US at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany aims "to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin The meeting called by the US at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany aims "to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

World

US vows to move ‘heaven and earth’ on bolstering Ukraine

The United States vowed Tuesday to move "heaven and earth" to help Ukraine win its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.

23 hours ago
The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells the visiting UN chief Antonio Guterres that he still has hope for negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

17 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a Armoured personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine A Ukrainian soldier sits on a Armoured personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine

World

Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts

The UN and U.S. warned of rising tensions in the Transnistria region of Moldova, as UN chief Guterres met with Russian President Putin.

15 hours ago