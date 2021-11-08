Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Yemen's Huthis sentence model to five years in prison

Entisar al-Hammadi, 20, was arrested in February at a checkpoint while on her way to a photo shoot in the capital Sanaa.

Published

Yemeni model detained as Huthis impose morals crackdown
Copyright INDONESIA MILITARY/AFP/File Handout
Copyright INDONESIA MILITARY/AFP/File Handout

Yemen’s rebel Huthi movement has sentenced a model to five years in prison over “drug abuse” and “prostitution”, charges rejected by her defence and condemned by rights groups.

Entisar al-Hammadi, 20, was arrested in February at a checkpoint while on her way to a photo shoot in the capital Sanaa.

The Iran-backed Huthis took over Sanaa in 2014 and have been enforcing a morality campaign, particularly against women.

Rebel news agency Saba reported the five-year sentence late Sunday after a ruling by a court in Sanaa.

Hammadi’s trial began in June in a procedure described by Human Rights Watch (HRW) as riddled with “irregularities and abuse”.

According to her defence, Hammadi’s popularity on social media, where she has thousands of followers, was the real reason behind her arrest.

Afrah Nassar, a Yemen researcher at HRW, tweeted to condemn the verdict: “The sentence is unfair and politically motivated.”

In July Hammadi tried to commit suicide in a Sanaa jail run by the rebels, according to a rights group and her lawyer.

Born to an Ethiopian mother and Yemeni father, Hammadi has posted dozens of pictures on line in traditional costume, jeans or leather jacket, both with and without an Islamic headscarf.

She has thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook.

According to HRW, Hammadi had worked as a model for four years and acted in two Yemeni TV series last year.

Amnesty International said in May that upon her arrest, Hammadi was “interrogated while blindfolded, physically and verbally abused, subjected to racist insults and forced to ‘confess’ to several offences — including drug possession and prostitution”.

Violence against women, especially in Huthi-controlled areas, has been on the rise since Yemen plunged into a civil war in 2014 that the United Nations says has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Huthis control much of the north of the country, whose internationally-recognised government is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

In this article:women in business, Yemen, Yemen civil war
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Needle spiking chaos at US music venue – Spiking must go, and artists can do something about it

It’s yet another blow to women’s security and to bars, clubs, and music venues around the world.

13 hours ago

Business

Opposition to planned lithium mine in Nevada growing

There are significant deposits buried in the caldera, particularly mercury and lithium.

17 hours ago
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

World

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to stem the onward tide of fraud

What is of particular concern are the tactics and methods that fraudsters attempt in trying to get people to depart with their money.

20 hours ago