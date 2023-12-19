Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Yemen rebels ‘will not stop’ Red Sea attacks: Huthi official

AFP

Published

The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has been on patrol in the Red Sea, shooting down 14 drones launched by Yemeni rebels on Saturday
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has been on patrol in the Red Sea, shooting down 14 drones launched by Yemeni rebels on Saturday - Copyright AFP STR
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has been on patrol in the Red Sea, shooting down 14 drones launched by Yemeni rebels on Saturday - Copyright AFP STR

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels said Tuesday they would not halt attacks on Red Sea shipping despite the announcement by the United States of a new maritime protection force.

“Even if America succeeds in mobilising the entire world, our military operations will not stop… no matter the sacrifices it costs us,” senior Huthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said on X, formerly Twitter.

Bukhaiti said the rebels would only halt their attacks if Israel’s “crimes in Gaza stop and food, medicines and fuel are allowed to reach its besieged population”.

He spoke after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a 10-nation coalition on Monday to quell Huthi missile and drone attacks on shipping passing through the Red Sea, with Britain, France and Italy among countries joining the “multinational security initiative”.

Austin said the force would operate “with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security and prosperity.”

Yemen’s Huthi rebels have launched a flurry of drone and missile attacks on vessels passing through the Red Sea, aimed at pressuring Israel over its devastating war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, they claimed attacks on two vessels in the Red Sea, including the Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic.

The US military’s Central Command said the Swan Atlantic “was attacked by a one-way attack drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen”.

It said the guided missile destroyer USS Carney “responded to assess damage”.

At approximately the same time, “the bulk cargo ship MV Clara reported an explosion in the water near their location,” CENTCOM said.

No casualties were reported in either attack, it added.

In this article:Conflict, huthi, Israel, Palestinians, Shipping, Yemen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product

Tech & Science

Apple pauses US sale of latest Watch models over patent clash

Apple said it will stop selling some of its smartwatch models in the United States while it fights a patent battle.

12 hours ago
The explosion and fire at Guinea's main fuel depot caused 'extensive damage', officals said The explosion and fire at Guinea's main fuel depot caused 'extensive damage', officals said

Business

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot leave eight dead

The explosion and fire at Guinea's main fuel depot caused 'extensive damage', officals said - Copyright AFP/File HOANG DINH NAMEight people have been killed...

22 hours ago
Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the company said in a statement Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the company said in a statement

World

Union slams Nippon Steel’s $14.1 bn deal for US Steel

Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the company said in a statement - Copyright AFP Branden EASTWOODA...

16 hours ago
Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas

World

Texas governor signs bill allowing state authorities to arrest migrants

Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass,...

11 hours ago