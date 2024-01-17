Connect with us

Yemen aid groups voice ‘grave concern’ over Red Sea escalation

AFP

Published

After a decade of conflict in one of the Arab world's poorest countries, more than two-thirds of Yemenis are dependent on humanitarian aid
More than 20 humanitarian groups have expressed serious concern about the military escalation in Yemen, warning it will delay shipments and push up prices in the heavily aid-dependent country.

After weeks of Huthi rebel attacks on Israel-linked shipping disrupted traffic in the Red Sea, US and British forces struck a series of targets in Yemen, prompting further exchanges this week.

“The humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains one of the largest in the world and escalation will only worsen the situation for vulnerable civilians and hinder the ability of aid organisations to deliver critical services,” said a joint statement by 26 aid groups working in Yemen.

“We urge all actors to prioritise diplomatic channels over military options to de-escalate the crisis and safeguard the progress of peace efforts in Yemen,” they said, voicing “grave concern”.

Yemen is suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations, with more than two-thirds of the population dependent on aid.

The Iran-backed Huthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention, have been targeting Israeli shipping in protest at Israel’s war against Hamas.

Following the US and British strikes on Friday, Huthi missiles have hit US and Greek-owned cargo ships in the region, and a missile targeting an American destroyer was shot down.

Last month, the World Food Programme suspended food distribution in Huthi-controlled Yemen because of funding cuts and disagreements with the rebels. 

In October, Save the Children suspended operations in northern Yemen after a staff member died in detention in the rebel-held capital.

“The impact of the security threat in the Red Sea is already being felt by humanitarian actors as disruption to trade is pushing up prices and causing delays in shipments of lifesaving goods,” said the statement released on Tuesday, whose signatories included CARE, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Save the Children.

“Further escalation could result in more organisations being forced to halt their operations in areas where there are ongoing hostilities.”

AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

