Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Yangtze River, lakes at record low levels as historic heatwave devastates crops

Water levels in China’s largest river and its two biggest freshwater lakes are at record lows as an historic heatwave lingers on.

Published

Lexingdun, Poyang Lake in October 2021. Source - 钉钉, CC SA 4.0.
Lexingdun, Poyang Lake in October 2021. Source - 钉钉, CC SA 4.0.

Water levels in China’s largest river and its two biggest freshwater lakes are at record lows as parts of the country’s south endure historic heatwaves and drought.

At Hankou, a key monitoring point on the Yangtze River in the central city of Wuhan, the water level had dropped to 17.54 meters on Saturday – about 6 meters lower than the average in recent years. It was also the lowest level seen for this time of year since records began in 1865, reports the South China Morning Post.

The Yangtze is the longest river in Asia and the third longest in the world. It stretches 6,300 km (3,900 miles) from the Tibetan Plateau in the west to the East China Sea near Shanghai – and the region is home to about one-third of China’s population.

Rainfall in the Yangtze river drainage area fell about 30 percent in July and is 60 percent lower than normal in August, with the river’s tributaries “significantly lower” than historical levels, according to the Yangtze River Water Resources Commission.

The Poyang lake in central China’s Jiangxi province, which plays a major role in regulating Yangtze water flows in the summer, has shrunk to levels normally seen during the winter dry season after a 50 percent decline in rain in July.

In a related weather event,  heavy rain left streets flooded in the northwestern city of Xining on Saturday night. Heavy to torrential downpours were also forecast for the northeast from Sunday to Monday afternoon, with 10 to 18 centimeters (4 to 7 inches) expected in parts of Liaoning and Jilin provinces.

The summer of 2022 is on track to be the hottest

The National Meteorological Center says the summer of 2022 is set to be the hottest since Dhina began compiling complete meteorological records in 1961. The scorching heatwave is forecast to smother most parts of the country in the coming two weeks, triggering fresh concerns over drought, heat damage to crops, and new peaks in energy consumption, China’s weather authority said.

It said that in some areas, high temperatures could reach 40 C, possibly breaking records. Since Friday, the center has issued a red alert for extreme heat for three straight days.

“Since late July, there have been large-scale and high-intensity high temperatures in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River due to an abnormally strong subtropical high-pressure system in the western Pacific,” Chen Tao, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Observatory said. “Based on our analysis, the system will continue and high temperatures will persist in those regions for the coming two weeks.”

In the sprawling southwestern municipality of Chongqing, facing its second hottest summer since records began in 1961, 900 missiles have been made available to try to “seed” clouds and induce rain, media reported.

China normally releases water from the Three Gorges reservoir to relieve drought on the Yangtze but downstream outflows are half the level of a year earlier, official data showed.

In this article:crop damage, Heatwave, historic heatwave, Poyang lake, Red alert, yangtze river
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022 Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022

Social Media

Op-Ed: ‘Armed rebellion’ and ‘civil war’ calls get massively unimpressed response on Twitter

Does America, already so happily living among the gangs and mass shootings, really want a civil war? Maybe not?

13 hours ago

Business

Has blockchain found a use beyond crypto trading?

The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies.

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

OneTouchPoint hit by ransomware attack

Healthcare organisations present an attractive target to cybercriminals due to the vast amounts of personal data that needs to be held about each patient....

14 hours ago
Stronger consumption and capital investment helped Japan's economy in the second quarter Stronger consumption and capital investment helped Japan's economy in the second quarter

Business

Japan’s GDP expands in Q2 after Covid curbs lifted

Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday.

5 hours ago