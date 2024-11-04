Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

World needs to ‘wake up’ to people smuggling threat: UK’s Starmer

AFP

Published

Keir Starmer said the world needs to 'wake up' to the scourge of people smuggling
Keir Starmer said the world needs to 'wake up' to the scourge of people smuggling - Copyright AFP -
Keir Starmer said the world needs to 'wake up' to the scourge of people smuggling - Copyright AFP -
Andy BUCHANAN

People smuggling should be put on a par with global terrorism, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday, as he pushed for closer international cooperation to tackle the issue.

The Labour party leader, a former chief state prosecutor in England and Wales, has vowed to “smash the gangs” behind the trade, amid concern at the rising number of undocumented migrants crossing the Channel from France.

UK government statistics showed that nearly 32,000 undocumented migrants have been brought ashore this year after attempting the crossing. At least 60 people have died — the worst year since records began in 2018.

Addressing international police chiefs in Glasgow, Starmer said that his government would double the £75 million ($97 million) it has earmarked to tackle criminal people smuggling gangs.

The additional funding will provide £150 million over two years for a new “elite” Border Security Command, comprising law enforcement and immigration officers as well as intelligence agencies.

But Starmer said the issue — “a massive driver of global insecurity” — could not be tackled by individual nations alone and urged countries not to work in isolation. 

“The world needs to wake up to the severity of this challenge,” he said, adding: “People smuggling should be viewed as a global security threat similar to terrorism. 

“We’ve got to combine resources, share intelligence and tactics, and tackle the problem upstream,” he told Interpol’s general assembly

“Unless we bring all the powers we have to bear on this in much the same way as we do for terrorism, then we will struggle to bring these criminals to justice.”

One of Starmer’s first moves as prime minister was to abolish the last Conservative government’s controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, which he dismissed as a “gimmick” and a waste of public money.

Starmer dismissed Tory criticisms that in ditching the scheme, Labour was being soft on immigration.

“There’s nothing progressive about turning a blind eye as men, women and children die in the Channel,” he said.

In its place, Britain is working closely with France in identifying and targeting human trafficking gang networks, with Germany on the supply of small craft, and with Italy on illicit financing.

London also wants to resume real-time intelligence sharing with the European Union that was stopped after Brexit, Britain’s departure from the block in 2020.

Starmer said his government would legislate to give border security forces “enhanced” powers to stamp out what he called the “vile trade”, using tried-and-trusted counter-terrorism tactics.

Later this week, Starmer is due to attend a summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where migration and people smuggling are expected to feature high on the agenda.

In this article:Britain, Migration, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian firefighter Ben Wallace Australian firefighter Ben Wallace

Life

Ben Wallace talks about helping charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

Australian firefighter Ben Wallace chatted about helping multiple charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar.

23 hours ago
Beth Broderick in 'Holiday Mismatch' Beth Broderick in 'Holiday Mismatch'

Entertainment

Beth Broderick talks about her Hallmark film ‘Holiday Mismatch’

Veteran actress Beth Broderick chatted about her new Hallmark movie "Holiday Mismatch."

19 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova star in ‘The Apprentice’

Actors Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova star in "The Apprentice," which was released in theaters on October 11th.

21 hours ago
First introduced five decades ago, MRI scanners are now a cornerstone of modern medicine, vital for diagnosing strokes, tumors, spinal conditions and more, without exposing patients to radiation First introduced five decades ago, MRI scanners are now a cornerstone of modern medicine, vital for diagnosing strokes, tumors, spinal conditions and more, without exposing patients to radiation

Business

What’s set to shape the pharma and healthcare business in 2025?

“Using Emerging Tools to enhance internal AI capabilities based on an emerging AI/ML company’s core technology.

17 hours ago