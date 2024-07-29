Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

World leaders react to disputed Venezuela election result

AFP

Published

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won re-election with 51.2 percent of votes, according to the electoral council (CNE), but the opposition disputed the official result
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won re-election with 51.2 percent of votes, according to the electoral council (CNE), but the opposition disputed the official result - Copyright AFP/File Michele Spatari
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won re-election with 51.2 percent of votes, according to the electoral council (CNE), but the opposition disputed the official result - Copyright AFP/File Michele Spatari

Many nations expressed doubts Monday about the transparency of Venezuela’s election after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner, while his traditional allies congratulated the long-time leader.

President Maduro won re-election with 51.2 percent of votes, according to the electoral council (CNE), which in its majority is loyal to him.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 percent, CNE reported, but his coalition claimed victory, saying it had garnered 70 percent of votes.

Here is what world leaders said about the disputed election result.

– US, UK ‘concerns’ –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people”.

“It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay, and that the electoral authorities publish the detailed tabulation of votes,” Blinken said in Japan. “The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly.”

Britain said it was “concerned” by allegations of “irregularities” in Venezuela’s vote count.

“We call for the swift and transparent publication of full, detailed results to ensure that the outcome reflects the votes of the Venezuelan people,” the foreign office said in a statement.

– Russia, China congratulations –

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated ally Maduro, saying “Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your work at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all areas.”

“Remember that you are always welcome on Russian soil,” Putin added.

China congratulated Venezuela, for “smoothly holding its presidential election”, and Maduro, “on his successful re-election”, said foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

“China stands ready to enrich our all-weather strategic partnership and better benefit the peoples of both countries,” he said.

“China and Venezuela are good friends and partners who support each other,” he added. Beijing is Venezuela’s main creditor.

– Latin America split –

Peru recalled its ambassador to Caracas because of the “very serious” results announced in Venezuela, while Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves rejected what he called the “fraudulent” outcome and Chilean President Gabriel Boric called Maduro’s victory “hard to believe”.

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo called for an “independent audit” of the result.

Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei wrote in a social media post: “DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!!”

But allies in Latin America voiced support for Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said he spoke with “brother” Maduro “to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the party, the government and the Cuban people for the historic electoral triumph achieved”.

Nicaragua, Bolivia and Honduras also congratulated him.

– Europe seeks ‘transparency’ –

Europe’s message was a demand for “transparency” in the voting process.

“The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country peacefully and in large numbers. Their will must be respected. Ensuring full transparency in the electoral process, including detailed counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations, is vital,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

“What we want is total transparency in the process,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. “And that is why what we are asking for, and what we also expect, is the publication of the results voting table by voting table, so that we can verify the results.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was “perplexed” by Maduro’s win. “We want the results to be verified with access to documents: the results announcing Maduro’s victory, does it really mirror the will of the people.”

In this article:Diplomacy, Venezuela, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A computer-generated image of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the river Seine A computer-generated image of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the river Seine

World

Paris Olympic opening creator defiant, denies Last Supper reference

The mastermind of the ambitious Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Sunday rejected criticism his boundary-breaking show had gone too far.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Setting traps and collecting atoms: Quantum computing breakthrough

The milestone further demonstrates the feasibility of large-scale neutral atom quantum computing and enhances the potential to solve complex problems.

8 hours ago
Lady Gaga was the first performer and one of the biggest stars on Friday night Lady Gaga was the first performer and one of the biggest stars on Friday night

Sports

Paris ‘sorry’ for any offence over Olympic opening ceremony

Some Catholic groups and French bishops have condemned what they saw as "scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity" in the parade.

16 hours ago
A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Genetic enhancements for space travel. So what?

Let’s get some actual minds working on it and lose the hype.

8 hours ago