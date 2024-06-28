Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

World ‘failing’ to meet development goals: UN chief

AFP

Published

Guterres said Friday that 'the world is getting a failing grade'
Guterres said Friday that 'the world is getting a failing grade' - Copyright AFP Yuki IWAMURA
Guterres said Friday that 'the world is getting a failing grade' - Copyright AFP Yuki IWAMURA

War and funding shortfalls have hampered progress toward the United Nations’ flagship development goals which include action to combat climate change, the organization’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday.

In 2015, UN member states adopted the Sustainable Development Goals, 17 targets to transform the world by 2030 including by completely ending extreme poverty and eliminating hunger.

But Guterres said Friday that “the world is getting a failing grade.”

“Our failure to secure peace, to confront climate change, and to boost international finance is undermining development,” he told a briefing in New York, unveiling the latest progress check on the targets.

“We must accelerate action for the sustainable development goals, and we don’t have a moment to lose — only 17 percent of the targets (are) on track.”

Efforts to devote money and attention to the goals have been repeatedly set back, including by the Covid-19 pandemic, the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, worsening climate catastrophes and sharp increases in the cost of living.

While countries were lagging on progress in many areas, there were glimmers of hope in the reduction of new HIV infections, growing internet access, and the “booming” use of renewables, Guterres said.

But “the denial of basic needs for so many is outrageous and inexcusable,” he said.

Guterres said action to bring peace to the major conflicts raging globally coupled with efforts towards a green transition were needed.

“It means multiplying the lending capacity of multilateral development banks to provide more resources for climate action and sustainable development,” he added.

In this article:Development, Diplomacy, Goals, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Stumbles and mistruths: Five takeaways of Biden-Trump debate

President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump squared off Thursday in a debate watched by millions.

15 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

Lockbit 3.0 Federal Reserve attack: What next?

Nation states are more likely to launch “living off the land” attacks, gathering intelligence and sending it back.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

New process stores carbon dioxide in concrete without compromising strength

We now have a new method to reuse some of the CO2 emitted as a result of concrete manufacturing.

23 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and his Republican White House challenger Donald Trump sparred in their first in-person debate of the 2024 election cycle US President Joe Biden and his Republican White House challenger Donald Trump sparred in their first in-person debate of the 2024 election cycle

World

Trump says inflation is ‘killing our country’ under Biden

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden on Thursday of doing a "poor job" on the US economy and of presiding over a disastrous rise in...

18 hours ago