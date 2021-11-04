Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Workers digging gas pipes in Peru find 2,000-year-old gravesite

Published

Workers digging gas pipes in Peru find 2,000-year-old gravesite
A work crew laying a natural gas pipe under a street in Lima, Peru stumbled across a 2,000-year-old burial site, including the remains of six people and ceramic vessels - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS
A work crew laying a natural gas pipe under a street in Lima, Peru stumbled across a 2,000-year-old burial site, including the remains of six people and ceramic vessels - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS

Workers laying gas pipes on a street in the Peruvian capital Lima stumbled on the remains of a pre-Hispanic gravesite that included 2,000-year-old ceramic burial vessels, an archaeologist said Thursday. 

“This find that we see today is 2,000 years old,” archaeologist Cecilia Camargo told AFP at the site.

“So far, there are six human bodies that we have recovered, including children and adults, accompanied by a set of ceramic vessels that were expressly made to bury them.”  

Experts believe the site in the Lima district of La Victoria may be linked to the culture known as “Blanco sobre Rojo,” or “White on Red,” which settled on the central coast of Peru in the valleys of Chillon, Rimac and Lurin, the three rivers that cross Lima. 

“So far, we have recovered about 40 vessels of different shapes related to the White on Red style,” said Camargo, head of the cultural heritage department at the natural gas company Calidda. 

“Some bottles are very distinctive of this period and style, which have a double spout and a bridge handle,” Camargo said. 

As finds of ancient artefacts and remains occur frequently in Peru, all public service companies that do excavations have in-house archaeologists, including Calidda, a Colombian-funded company that distributes natural gas in Lima and in the neighboring port of Callao.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

11 hours ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

11 hours ago
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

World

Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

US President Joe Biden, pictured November 2, 2021 at COP26, has seen his approval ratings tank amid frustration over his stalled economic agenda -...

21 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

World

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus.

22 hours ago