Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Workers begin recovering bodies from Brazil plane crash

AFP

Published

The wreckage of the airplane that crashed with 61 people on board in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo State, Brazil
The wreckage of the airplane that crashed with 61 people on board in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo State, Brazil - Copyright AFP Robyn Beck
The wreckage of the airplane that crashed with 61 people on board in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo State, Brazil - Copyright AFP Robyn Beck

Emergency crews on Saturday began removing the victims of a plane crash in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state that killed all 62 people aboard, as authorities sifted through the wreckage to try to determine what caused the plane’s dramatic plunge.

Videos showed the ATR 72-500 plane in a sickening downward spin Friday before it crashed into a residential area of the town of Vinhedo, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo city.

The Voepass airlines said Saturday that verification of the passenger list showed there were 62 people on board, not 61 as reported earlier. All 62 were Brazilian; there were no survivors. 

While some houses at the crash site were damaged, no injuries or deaths were reported among their residents.

The crash transformed the plane’s fuselage into a mass of twisted iron. As of Saturday morning, 16 bodies had been removed, firefighters said. 

In all, some 200 people were working on the recovery effort. The dead are being transported to the Sao Paulo morgue.

The normally peaceful, wooded enclave where the plane came down was swarming Saturday with police cars, ambulances and firetrucks.

A steady overnight rain complicated recovery work, which could “take days,” according to Captain Maycon Cristo, a spokesman for local firefighters. 

The twin-engine turboprop, built by French-Italian aviation firm ATR, was on a flight from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport.

The company said its experts will assist in the investigation.

According to the Flight Radar 24 website, the plane flew for about an hour at 17,000 feet (5,180 meters), until at 1:21 pm (1621 GMT) it began rapidly losing altitude.

Radar contact was lost at 1:22 pm, the Brazilian air force reported.

Brazil’s Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) has opened an inquiry into the cause of the crash.

Its investigators on Friday recovered the “black box” containing flight data that might be useful in the inquiry. 

– ‘No technical problems’ –

The plane had been in use since 2010 and was in compliance with current standards, the National Civil Aviation Agency said, adding that the four crew members were all fully certified.

Voepass’s operations director, Marcel Moura, said the plane had undergone routine maintenance the night before the accident and that “no technical problems” were found. 

Residents of the neighborhood where the plane fell said they had heard a loud noise and then watched in horror as the plane came down in an almost vertical free-fall.

Videos showed an enormous cloud of smoke rising from the scene.

Military police told local media there were no casualties on the ground, and that fires sparked by the crash had been brought under control. 

It was one of the worst aviation accidents in the country’s history.

In 2007, an Airbus A320 of Brazil’s TAM airlines overran a runway at Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport and crashed into a warehouse, killing all 187 on board and 12 runway workers.

Two years later, an Air France A330 on a Rio de Janeiro-to-Paris flight crashed into the Atlantic. All 228 people on board died.

In this article:Accident, Aviation, Brazil
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil

Tech & Science

Driving safe: Which cars have the best accident records?

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings.

23 hours ago
Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community

Tech & Science

Striking the balance between hearing perception and hearing protection

Hearing is always "on" and omnidirectional, unlike vision, which requires focus. When hearing is injured or impaired, its value to human functioning becomes evident.

21 hours ago
Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes

World

What lessons can be learned from the Grand Palais attack?

The French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) told the Parisien newspaper that the attacks do not affect the “information systems."

21 hours ago
Caleb Polaha Caleb Polaha

Entertainment

Review: Caleb Polaha releases his new single ‘Whirlwind’

Singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha has released his new single "Whirlwind."

18 hours ago