Winter Storm to Hit From Albuquerque to Detroit, Bringing Bitter Cold

GOES-East - Sector view: Southern Rockies at 10:54 a.m. ET. Source - NOAA - GOES East

Starting on Tuesday evening, a far-reaching, disruptive winter storm will track over a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, with winter storm watches and warnings in effect from central New Mexico up through northern Vermont.

The system, which will last through Thursday in certain parts of the region, is likely to dump six to 12 inches of snow over portions of the southern Rockies and south and central Plains, with snowfall stretching into the Midwest.

A “corridor of heavy ice” will stretch from the Ohio River Valley down to Texas, according to a forecast from NWS’ National Prediction Center. “Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for much of the areas to be affected by heavy snow and ice,” the weather agency said.

The expansive area of snow and ice is expected to break out as early as Tuesday night from portions of Colorado and New Mexico to Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

By Wednesday night, reports Reuters, the wintry hazards are forecast to expand farther south and east into Texas, Arkansas, and part of the lower Ohio Valley.

Locations impacted by snow and/or ice can also expect temperatures to remain well below freezing and well below average for at least two or three days.

National Forecast Chart – Valid Tue Feb 1, 2022



“A broad area of ice accretion of 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch is anticipated with this storm in the Central states and is serious enough, but there is the potential for 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of accretion in some areas, which could be devastating to some communities,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

“During the middle of February 2021, Arctic air plunged deep into Texas along with multiple rounds of snow and ice that persisted for one to two weeks. The harsh wintry weather triggered lasting power outages, while roads in some areas resembled the Arctic tundra,” Sosnowski said.

“While the amount of snow and ice in some areas could rival that of a year ago, the areal coverage in the region should be significantly less and the pattern itself should not last more than a couple of days,” he said.

The storm threatening the central United States comes just a couple of days after fierce winter weather engulfed the northeastern part of the country, dropping more than two feet (60 cm) of snow on some areas, curtailing travel and causing thousands of flight cancellations.