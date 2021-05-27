Will the Canada—U.S. border remain closed, and for how much longer?

Border Patrol at Canadian border in Beebe Plain, Vermont. Image - Mike Kalasnik, CC SA 2.0

People living on both sides of the Canada – U.S. border, the world’s longest international border, will now have to wait until at least June 21 before the border could reopen. It has been closed to all but esserntial travel since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the June 21 date could be iffy, depending on several issues, primarily to do with the percentage of te population on both sides of teborder being fully vaccinated, and secondly, if another surge in the virus takes place.

Just last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wants the border to remain closed until at least 75 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated. Less than 40 percent currently have their first dose.

In the U.S., there have been calls from across party lines for the border to reopen, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, saying that the closure continues to harm nearby communities. In a statement, Collins suggested that the border could open in a limited capacity with relatively low public health danger.

“Individuals who have been recently tested or vaccinated pose a low risk and should be able to visit family members and shop at small businesses across the border,” she said.

New Survey finds Canadians divided on U.S. border reopening

CTV News Canada is reporting that a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians nearly evenly split four ways on when in 2021 the U.S. border should reopen for non-essential travel.

According to the survey, 23 percent say the border should reopen immediately, while 29 percent say that both Canadians and Americans should wait until later this summer to open the border.

Going further, 27 percent of those surveyed said it would be better to wait until fall, and 21 percent said the border should remain closed to non-essential travel until at least 2022. Really looking at the survey results points to most Canadians saying it may be too early to be thinking about reopening the border.

“These numbers tell me that we’re still in a fairly locked down mindset, even as we start to have conversations about the transition out of it,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.i

The online survey polled 1,601 Canadians between May 14-17, 2021, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The bottom line? We will just have to wait and see how things are looking on June 21 before a decision is made by both governments on reopening the border.

