Wildlife commission lowers European wolf protections

The wolf's success has been a cause of controversy - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE

Patrick Baert with Erin Flanagan in Paris

Dozens of countries on Tuesday approved downgrading the protection status of the wolf in Europe, a move activists say will upset the recovery made by the species over the past 10 years after near extinction a century ago.

The 49 member states of the Bern Convention charged with the protection of wildlife in Europe and some African countries agreed to lower the wolf’s protection status from “strictly protected” to “protected”, the Council of Europe said.

Grey wolves were virtually exterminated in Europe 100 years ago but their numbers have practically doubled to the current population of 20,300, triggering protests from farmers angry over the animals eating their livestock.

Demoting wolves to “protected” status would allow hunting to resume under strict regulation, a move activists fear could result in a large number of the species being shot dead.

“We need a balanced approach between the preservation of wildlife and the protection of our livelihoods,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has strongly backed the lowering of the protection.

The Bern Convention is an international treaty of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe in nature conservation which came into force in 1982.

The European Union, which is entirely separate from the Council of Europe, is a party to the convention.

– ‘Far from solved’ –

The move comes after the EU backed a plan in September to lower the protection status of wolves as the species’ growing population brings the creatures into more frequent contact with humans.

The carnivores’ proximity to human activity is causing damage to livestock at “significant levels”, said Brussels.

In late 2022, von der Leyen herself lost her beloved pony Dolly to a wolf that crept into its enclosure on her family’s rural property in northern Germany — leading some to suggest the matter had become personal.

But some farmers say Tuesday’s decision is not enough to protect their livestock.

“The problem is far from being solved”, said Thierry Chalmin, head of a chamber of agriculture in northeastern France.

“What’s the difference between a super-bandit and a bandit,” added Chalmin, who in September encouraged farmers to “go out armed and shoot a wolf” if they see one.

– ‘Purely demagogic’ –

Animal-rights activists say the move puts at risk the wolf population, which at one point disappeared entirely from France.

“The risk of downgrading this status is to weaken or even cause the decline of this species in Europe,” said Yann Laurans of WWF France.

Some say culling the wolf population will not reduce the number of attacks on livestock.

The decision is “political and purely demagogic,” said Nathan Horrenberger, head of a France-based biodiversity association.

“It’s not going to help solve the problems facing livestock farmers, because wolves have been shot in European countries for years… and it’s not bearing fruit”, he added.

Killing wolves might even disrupt pack behaviour, creating “more solitary animals, who turn to easier prey, namely farm animals”, Horrenberger told AFP.

The change will be implemented on March 7, 2025, said the commission, unless at least a third of its members object.

But only five countries voted against the measure, said environmental association Green Impact, which called the decision a “disgrace” and vowed to take it to the European courts.

“The wolf remains a protected species,” said Paris’s ecology minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, promising any killing of the carnivore “will remain highly regulated”.

But “this change will make it easier to manage the species”, added Pannier-Runacher.