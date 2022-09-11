Wildfires and fierce weather across Oregon and Washington force evacuations — Thousands are without power

The Double Creek Fire. Fire behavior today is erratic. Red Flag Warnings are in effect, and so are Road and Area Closures. Source - Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday night, with nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states.

In western Oregon, two wildfires have led authorities to issue evacuation orders to thousands of residents. In Lane County, where the Cedar Creek Fire has consumed over 50,000 acres and is only 12 percent contained, officials issued a Level 3 Alert, (Go Now), the most urgent, according to the New York Times.

Over 7,000 people in the county were under the evacuation order on Saturday, including those who lived near the towns of Oakridge and Westfir, which are about 90 miles southeast of Eugene. The fire has injured 12 people, according to an update from Oregon’s wildfire agency.

The Double Creek fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, at 149,944 acres burned and at 15 percent containment, is still the biggest fire in the state, according to InciWeb.

The #MountainFire in Siskiyou Co has fire across containment lines on the N/E side of the fire, north of Gazelle-Callahan Rd. Number of tankers + a lead plane being requested. Significant. Ca Fire Scanner

In an effort to prevent more fires from gusting winds taking down powerlines, Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas on Saturday morning, reports OregonLive.

The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California, and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

Six new large fires were reported: one each in California, Colorado, Washington, and Wyoming; and two in Montana. Wildland firefighters continue to meet their suppression goals and contained seven large fires yesterday.

In Washington state, reports CBS News, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood.

Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.

Another mountain pass on U.S. Highway 2 was closed Saturday because of the Bolt Creek Fire, which sparked evacuations for 300 to 400 homes and was dropping ash in Everett and blowing smoke into the suburbs of Seattle.

A red flag warning in Washington remains in effect through Sunday night, meaning that high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds will complicate fire conditions.