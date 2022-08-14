Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Wildfire in northeast Spain grows rapidly overnight, forcing evacuation of 1,500

Around 1,500 people in Zaragoza Province in northeastern Spain were evacuated Saturday night due to a large wildfire.

Published

Fires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain force thousands of residents and tourists to flee and kill several people
Fires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain force thousands of residents and tourists to flee and kill several people - Copyright AFP Niklas HALLE'N
Fires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain force thousands of residents and tourists to flee and kill several people - Copyright AFP Niklas HALLE'N

A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province.

 Javier Lamban, the head of the local Aragon government, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo, and the priority for the 300 firefighters battling the blaze was to protect human lives and the villages, reports the Seattle Times.

The wildfire, which began Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said. Its estimated burned surface could be up to 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres), state news agency EFE reported.

Those who fled the blaze took shelter in one of three sports arenas in nearby towns, according to CTV News Canada. Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 m.p.h.) were predicted.

Drought and extremely high temperatures in the Mediterranean country are turning 2022 into the worst year of the century in terms of fires.

European Forest Fire Information System weekly temperature anomalies for the week of August 8 through August 14, 2022.

This year alone, the Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition has recorded 43 large wildfires that have burned at least 500 hectares (1,250 acres) or more. This is four times the amount of the previous year and a record for the last decade.

The European Forest Fire Information System says 248,674 hectares (615,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That’s almost four times the country’s full-year average of 66,965 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006 when records began.

In this article:1500 evacuated, extreme temperatures, large wildfire, Northeast Spain, Zaragoza province
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Europe and North America beware — Droughts don’t just go away

Humans can only survive for 3 days without water.

5 hours ago
A drop in demand and fears about a recession have sent oil prices tumbling to a six-month low A drop in demand and fears about a recession have sent oil prices tumbling to a six-month low

Tech & Science

U.S. to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado over climate impact

Nearly 2.2 million acres of land in Southwesstern Colorado will not be ;eased for oil and gas, yet.

19 hours ago
Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge

Business

NHS turns to automation to address recruitment crisis

The effects of such loss of workers was additionally significant for the NHS because of the difficulties of retaining workers in a context of...

20 hours ago
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador travels to Central America and Cuba on a trip that aims to address the root causes of migration in the region Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador travels to Central America and Cuba on a trip that aims to address the root causes of migration in the region

World

AMLO’s plan to bypass congress and militarize the National Guard

Mexico's President has been exploring ways to bypass congress and hand control of the National Guard to the Army.

2 hours ago