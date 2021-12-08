Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Wife-turned-critic of Peru ex-president dies

Published

Wife-turned-critic of Peru ex-president dies
Peru's former first lady Susana Higuchi had been hospitalized for a month before her death from cancer - Copyright AFP Juni Kriswanto
Peru's former first lady Susana Higuchi had been hospitalized for a month before her death from cancer - Copyright AFP Juni Kriswanto

Peru’s former first lady Susana Higuchi — wife-turned-critic of ex-president Alberto Fujimori and mother of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori — died Wednesday of cancer, her family said on Twitter.

Higuchi, the daughter of Japanese immigrants, was 71 years old and had been hospitalized in Lima for a month.

“After a hard battle with cancer, our mother Susana Higuchi has departed to meet God,” tweeted daughter Keiko, who has run, and lost, three presidential races. 

An engineer by training, Higuchi had four children with Alberto Fujimori, whose campaign she financed in 1990 when he was an unknown and unable to raise money for his ultimately successful presidential run against the favored candidate, the novelist Mario Vargas Llosa.

The pair divorced, and Higuchi accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and corruption, becoming a vocal critic of his regime from the opposition benches.

In 1994, while still first lady, Higuchi told reporters that she had been held hostage and tortured by her husband. They divorced that year, and Keiko Fujimori — then only 19 — became Peru’s first lady.

Higuchi said she was tortured after denouncing relatives of Alberto Fujimori for allegedly selling Japanese donations meant for poor people.

In 1994, she tried to challenge Fujimori for the presidency, but he passed a law preventing close relatives from succeeding him.

She had a five-year career until 2006 as a popular member of an anti-Fujimori party in congress, causing a deep rift in the family.

Reconciled, she endorsed two of her daughter’s three presidential runs, in 2016 and 2021.

“She was surrounded by the love of us, her children, and her grandchildren until the last moment,” tweeted Keiko Fujimori, who had in the past dismissed her mother’s claims as “myths.”

Alberto Fujimori, 83, is in hospital under police protection for a heart condition.

He has been serving a 25-year prison sentence since 2007 for corruption and crimes against humanity during his 10-year term.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Trump gets his wish — A political Civil War is brewing in Georgia

Donald John Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. — Photo: © Timothy A. Clary, AFPDonald Trump contributed to...

11 hours ago

Life

Marking the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day

The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

13 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Why the increased use of digital transactions is here to stay

As people begin to spend again consumer loyalty to online businesses is weakening.

11 hours ago

World

Top tips to keep hackers away as you browse online

Cybercrime ramps up between October and January and takes advantage of the millions of online transactions that happen during the holiday shopping season

24 hours ago