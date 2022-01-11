Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Wife of activist barred from leaving China dies after 15 years apart

Published

Rights groups say Beijing prevented an activist from reuniting with his wife before she died - Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE

The wife of a repeatedly detained Chinese human rights lawyer died of cancer on Monday in the United States after her husband’s pleas to be allowed to leave China and reunite with her went ignored, rights activists said.

Zhang Qing fled to the United States with the couple’s children in 2009 after her husband Yang Maodong highlighted local corruption in a Chinese village and was imprisoned.

Zhang was diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer in January 2021 and died in hospital at the age of 55, the New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement Monday.

Yang had published an open letter to the Chinese government in January 2021 after learning of Zhang’s diagnosis, begging authorities to “have empathy for ordinary people” and allow him to leave the country to visit his wife.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post last month, Zhang said her life was coming to an end, and that multiple attempts by her husband to leave China and join her had been blocked.

Yang — who also goes by his pen-name Guo Feixiong — is a writer and lawyer known for helping residents of a southern Chinese village organise themselves in 2006 against a local Communist Party boss whom they accused of illegally selling their land to enrich himself.

Yang has been imprisoned repeatedly and faced police harassment and numerous beatings as a result of his advocacy. 

His whereabouts are currently unknown. Zhang said in the interview that she had not been able to contact him for several months.

Zhang and Yang had been unable to see each other since Yang’s detention in 2006, with Yang being blocked by authorities from leaving the country even during his intermittent periods outside of detention, Human Rights Watch said.

“Only by releasing Guo and allowing him to leave China to attend her funeral can Chinese authorities begin to mitigate the cruelty inflicted on the couple and their family,” researcher Yaqiu Wang wrote in the statement Monday, using the activist’s pen-name.

The Washington-based coalition Chinese Human Rights Defenders also called Beijing’s treatment of the couple “cruel and inhumane”.

“It’s senseless and malicious to keep Guo Feixiong from saying a final farewell to his dying wife,” said Renee Xia, CHRD director.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada and U.S. resist efforts to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers.

11 hours ago
Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

World

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday on soaring tensions over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow.

18 hours ago
Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave

World

Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave

Kazakhstan's President Tokayev said that his country had defeated an attempted coup d'etat during historic violence last week.

18 hours ago

World

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring reported.

3 hours ago