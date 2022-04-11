WHO tracking two new sub-variants of Omicron as UK’s NHS calls for return of COVID rules

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML (CC BY 2.0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it is tracking dozens of cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.

WHO has added BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant, to its list for monitoring. It is already tracking BA.1 and BA.2 – now globally dominant – as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3, reports Reuters.

The WHO said it had begun tracking them because of their “additional mutations that need to be further studied to understand their impact on immune escape potential”.

The Independent is reporting that the BA.4 sub-variant has already been reported in Scotland and England, with the two countries reporting one case each as of March 30, 2022, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

In a report published by the UKHSA last week, health officials said there were “potentially biologically significant mutations” in the two variants. Globally, only a few dozen cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported to GISAID, a worldwide database that monitors the spread of variants

South Africa and Botswana have both reported cases of BA.4 and BA.5, while Denmark has also detected the former. The earliest BA.4 sample reported to GISAID was from South Africa, with a sample collection date of January 10, 2022.

On Monday, Botswana’s health ministry said it had identified four cases of BA.4 and BA.5, all among people aged 30 to 50 who were fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

UK’s NHS calls for return of COVID rules

In related news, over the weekend, NHS chiefs called for Covid restrictions to be brought back as hospital patient numbers rise, according to the UK’s Express.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show one in 13 people in England are infected with Covid. However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this was to be expected after the lifting of restrictions, and the Government not being concerned due to the fact that Omicron causes a milder illness.

The NHS Confederation has warned Easter could be as bad as any winter for the NHS if the Government does not step in, urging ministers to reinvigorate a public information campaign on COVID-19.

But according to Bloomberg, Boris Johnson has rejected calls from NHS officials for new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, saying hospital data does not justify shifting from the U.K. plan for “living with Covid.”

“The NHS is clearly under pressure as it cares for patients,” government spokeswoman Camilla Marshall told reporters on Monday. The government is monitoring hospital admissions but doesn’t see any need in the current data to change course, she said.