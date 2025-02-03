Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

WHO chief counters Trump criticisms behind US pullout

AFP

Published

Former Ethiopian health and foreign minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has led the WHO since 2017
Former Ethiopian health and foreign minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has led the WHO since 2017 - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI
Former Ethiopian health and foreign minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has led the WHO since 2017 - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI

The World Health Organization’s chief hit back Monday at US President Donald Trump’s reasons for pulling the United States out of the WHO — and again urged Washington to reconsider.

The United States is by far the WHO’s biggest donor and its withdrawal will leave a major hole in the organisation’s budget and its ability to respond to global public health threats.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus went through, in turn, the reasons given by Trump’s executive order to withdraw from the organisation, signed within hours of his return to office on January 20, and outlined what the UN health agency was doing in each field.

“We regret the decision and we hope the US will reconsider,” Tedros told the opening of the WHO’s executive board meeting.

– Reforms and payments –

Tedros balked at Trump’s assertion in his executive order that WHO had failed “to adopt urgently needed reforms”.

Over the past seven years, the WHO has implemented “the deepest and most wide-ranging reforms in the organisation’s history”, he said.

Addressing Trump’s claim that the WHO “demands unfairly onerous payments from the US”, Tedros stressed that the organisation had been working to broaden its donor base.

The WHO chief said shifting the balance away from the voluntary contributions, which make up the vast majority of the WHO’s income, towards regular membership fees would address the “over-reliance” on major donors.

In response to the executive order’s charge of the WHO “mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic”, Tedros highlighted the swift action taken by the organisation from the very first signals of a “viral pneumonia” spreading in China to alert the world, publish guidance and protect populations.

“Of course there would be challenges and weaknesses” along the way, he said.

But Tedros insisted that WHO had taken steps to address those issues, and had created a host of new entities to improve the response like the Pandemic Fund and the mRNA Technology Transfer Hub, along with the new pandemic agreement being negotiated among WHO member states.

Finally, Trump’s order charged the WHO had an “inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states”.

Tedros said the organisation was impartial and tried to serve all countries, but when they make demands on the agency which are “not supported by scientific evidence… we say no, politely”.

In this article:Health, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Trump says tariff ‘pain’ will be ‘worth the price’

Trump said that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners, but argued it would be "worth the price."

19 hours ago
Cars waiting to be exported from a port in Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu province Cars waiting to be exported from a port in Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu province

Business

China shrugs off new Trump tariffs but bruising trade war looms

According to Bloomberg Economics, the 10 percent levy could knock out 40 percent of Beijing's goods exports to the US.

24 hours ago

World

‘Failing marriage’: Canadian border cities dismayed by US trade rift

Canadian border cities were left saddened and angered on Sunday over US President Donald Trump's move to impose steep tariffs.

16 hours ago

World

US FDA bans red food coloring dye 30 years after Europe

Red Dye No. 3 is an iodine-based compound, which is believed to contribute to its effects on thyroid function.

17 hours ago