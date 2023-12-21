Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

White House says readying new proposal to Russia to free two Americans

AFP

Published

US journalist Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage at the Moscow City Court on October 10, 2023
US journalist Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage at the Moscow City Court on October 10, 2023 - Copyright AFP/File NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA
US journalist Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage at the Moscow City Court on October 10, 2023 - Copyright AFP/File NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA

The White House said Thursday it was preparing a new proposal to Russia to seek the release of two imprisoned Americans after Moscow rejected an earlier attempt.

“We’re working hard to see what we can do to get another proposal that might be more successful,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The State Department said earlier this month that Russia rejected a “substantial” proposal to free the two Americans — Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a former Marine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later said that he hoped for a solution but that the United States needed to “make a decision that will suit the Russian Federation.”

Kirby said the United States “did in recent days put forward a serious proposal. The Russians rebuffed it, regardless of what Mr Putin says.” 

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. He is the first Western journalist accused of spying — a charge he and his employer vigorously deny — since the Soviet era.

Whelan, 53, was working in security for a US vehicle parts company when he was arrested in Moscow in 2018. He is serving a 16-year sentence for spying, a charge the US government says is without merit.  

In an interview with the BBC released Wednesday, Whelan accused the US government of having “just left me in the dust.”

“They’ve basically abandoned me here,” he told the BBC by phone. “I’m extremely concerned.” 

In November, Whelan’s family said he had been “hit in the face” by a prisoner, breaking his glasses.

Asked about the interview, Kirby said it was “very, very troubling” that Whelan would be “under physical threat.”

“We’ll continue to work hard through our embassy in Moscow to make sure he gets consular access and that we can address these direct concerns with our Russian counterparts,” Kirby said.

The United States on Wednesday carried out a prisoner swap with Venezuela, with 10 Americans returning in return for an ally of President Nicolas Maduro.

In this article:Diplomacy, Prisoners, Russia, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, and are found in all types of electronics Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, and are found in all types of electronics

Tech & Science

Semiconductor industry set for further tech disruption in 2024

As geopolitical insecurities proliferate, more organizations will be looking to bring their manufacturing activities back to the U.S, EU and Japan.

21 hours ago
Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One)

World

Spain braces for annual ‘Fat One’ Christmas lottery

Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) -...

11 hours ago
Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million

Business

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units

Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHANSales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million units, the...

9 hours ago
A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled

World

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIBAdel...

16 hours ago