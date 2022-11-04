When crisis management loses its way, we have a polycrisis

People search for victims after flooding and landslides in Petropolis, Brazil on February 19, 2022 - Copyright GREEK FIRE SERVICE/AFP -

Pandemics, drought, floods, mega-storms, wildfires, food insecurity – it seems we have become mired in a big cauldron of crises that have begun to congeal, – creating a situation that is difficult to wrap one’s mind around.

The Toronto Star cites historian Adam Tooze, who writes, we are living through a “polycrisis.” Since 2020, the media has labeled what is going on in the world today as a “car crash,” “dumpster fire,” or “even the end of the world,” a rather stark assessment.

However, Professor Tooze, an English historian who is a professor at Columbia University and Director of the European Institute, who began his career studying the shady economics of Nazi Germany, never loses his head particularly when so many about him are losing theirs.

“A problem becomes a crisis when it challenges our ability to cope and thus threatens our identity,” Tooze writes in the Financial Times. “In the polycrisis the shocks are disparate, but they interact so that the whole is even more overwhelming than the sum of the parts. At times one feels as if one is losing one’s sense of reality.”

There is so much to think about and try to digest, that many people just put everything out of their minds – if only to retain their sanity.

Is the mighty Mississippi really running dry and threatening to cut off the farms of the Midwest from the world economy? Did the January 6 riots really threaten the US Capitol? Are we really on the point of uncoupling the economies of the west from China? Adam Tooze

As the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have demonstrated, systemic risks do not remain confined to the global systems in which they originate. Putin’s aggression, for example, has disrupted global food and energy systems, reinvigorated the NATO alliance, exacerbated domestic ideological cleavages in many countries, and threatens to divert international resources from climate action, according to a discussion paper by the Cascade Institute.

The point to be made is sim[;y that any crisis, all by itself, most often can be resolved with diplomacy and interaction by the different parties involved. However, the speed at which the polycrisis we have today developed is amazing.

Heather Mallick writing for the Toronto Star says we need to “keep this idea of the polycrisis in mind. It is collectively suffered, a different tune played on different pianos personally, nationally, and globally, but the music of the Anthropocene (the human era) plays on.”

And Professor Tooze, writing in the Financial Times reminds us: “The more successful we are at coping, the more the tension builds. If you have found the past few years stressful and disorientating, if your life has already been disrupted, it is time to brace. Our tightrope walk with no end is only going to become more precarious and nerve-racking.”