What lessons can be learned from the Grand Palais attack?

Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes - Copyright Japan's Ministry of Defense/AFP Handout

Following the news that cybercriminals have reportedly attacked the Grand Palais, the system that centralizes the financial data of nearly 40 French museums and is currently hosting various Olympic events, an urgent review of digital and computerised systems security is called for.

The French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) told the Parisien newspaper that the attacks do not affect the “information systems implicated in the continuity of the Olympics and Paralympics”. However, many other services were disrupted.

Looking into the intricacies of such a review for Digital Journal is Sally Vincent, Senior Threat Research Engineer at Exabeam.

According to Vincent, the major sporting event presents a key opportunity for criminals: “High-visibility events like the Olympic Games present attractive targets for cybercriminals seeking to cause disruption, gain notoriety, or access valuable data. While the impact appears to have been contained, the attack’s potential to affect multiple museums and cultural sites across France demonstrates the far-reaching consequences of targeting centralized management systems.”

Complex systems are especially vulnerable, observes Vincent: “When one component is compromised, it can have a cascading effect on other operations. Implementing measures such as network segmentation and ensuring critical systems can operate independently are vital steps in minimizing the impact of such cyberattacks.”

Vincent proposes that governments should prepare for future attacks by focusing on avoiding potential weak areas for cybercriminals to exploit, such as noting how: “This attack also underscores the importance of security strategies that go beyond just technological defences. The report of a potentially hijacked account through info-stealer malware points to the ongoing significance of human factors in cybersecurity.”

In terms of recommendations, Vincent purposes: “Organizations must prioritize employee education and continuously monitor user behaviour for anomalies in both employee and device activity. By doing so, organizations can proactively detect and respond to suspicious activity before it escalates.” In terms of a highly industrialised country like France, Vincent adds the following point: “In light of this attack, it is imperative for organizations in France to remain vigilant against cyber threats, ensuring robust security protocols are in place. This includes securing all third-party IT systems, as these can often be weak points exploited by attackers to gain access to more extensive networks.”