 What happens if the US defaults on debt – Instant Depression or worse

President Joe Biden. - AFP

The rather bizarre debate over raising the US government debt limit is looking to put it politely rather senile. The risk of debt default is one of the problems. If this problem related to anyone but the US, it wouldn’t be so bad.

The US dollar is the default global currency. The US credit market is the world’s biggest. Tens of trillions of dollars are tangled neatly in cross-loans, bank loans to other banks, etc. People invest in debt in huge amounts of money. If the US defaults, the entire edifice can come down in one cringeworthy cascade.

It’s not actually money that makes the world go round. It’s credit. Lots of credit. Ridiculous amounts of credit on good debts, bad debts, and “meh” level debts. So if credit becomes a problem, it’s everyone’s problem. A gigantic proportion of that credit is either in the US, or from the US.

A few scenarios from a US debt default:

Interest rates go way up, fast.

Debts become payable.

Money becomes a lot more expensive for banks, who then pass it on to their customers.

Business debts go nuts.

Business wipeouts cost lots of jobs.

Instant insolvency as repayments overtake cashflow.

Stock market crashes.

Asset values become totally unpredictable. How much is something worth, if nobody has the money to buy those assets?

Global trade cracks up, severely.

The government bond market gets trashed at nuclear levels.

A US default wouldn’t actually be the end of the world. Just a very good approximation.

So why is there any debate at all about raising the debt limit, you ask?

The short answer to that question is “the US Senate.” The administration wants to raise the limit, but there’s no guarantee of getting it through the deadlocked Senate. Right now the US debt is being paid by not contributing to government employee pension funds. It’s that tacky a situation.

There may be some cogent argument for not raising the limit, but nobody’s mentioned it yet. The debt limit could be a bargaining chip, perhaps. If so, it’s a pretty damn irresponsible bargaining chip. A credit market meltdown would effectively burn down the American economy.

The world’s economy wouldn’t do much better, if at all. Europe would be in a hurricane of extremely difficult debt position issues. The UK would simply get blown away in the breezes. Even China, the surly new superpower, would be hit horrendously hard. A major credit market black hole would destroy their customers, their import suppliers, and their foreign investments.

US government debt hit 100% of GDP in 2020. The credit markets, the same geniuses who didn’t predict the 2008 market meltdown, weren’t worried. They’re not worried now because rates are low.

The problem is that rates can’t remain low in a credit squeeze. Non-payment of debt means losses which creditors have to cover to meet their own obligations. It’s a truly vicious circle, and in a credit meltdown, the circle would act like a juicer. Liquidity has to come from somewhere.

The US debt limit has to be raised. There’s no real choice for anyone with a working brain cell. This isn’t about politics. It’s about survival. If the US credit market goes down, it’ll make 2008 look like a kindergarten party.