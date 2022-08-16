Western states facing deadline on Colorado River water cuts

Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell in August 2021. Source - Bureau of Reclamation (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. They were tasked with finding a way to cut about 25 percent of their water use next year.

The Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region’s driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.

“Despite the obvious urgency of the situation, the last 62 days produced exactly nothing in terms of meaningful collective action to help forestall the looming crisis,” one of the negotiators, John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said in an open letter to the bureau on Monday.

Actually, this week is turning into the most consequential week for Colorado River policy in years. However, no one can say people weren’t warned about this issue with Colorado River water.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming to determine how to use at least 15 percent less water next year or have restrictions imposed on them. The bureau is also expected to publish hydrology projections that will trigger additional agreed-upon cuts.

Today – Tuesday is the agreed-upon day when officials with the reclamation bureau are scheduled to release their projections for Colorado’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Bureau officials have scheduled a news conference on both topics for 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

Even with this upcoming event set for today, representatives from the seven states met behind closed doors last week. Those discussions have yet to produce concrete proposals, but officials party to them say the most likely targets for cuts are Arizona and California farmers. Agricultural districts in those states are asking to be paid generously to bear that burden.

A lifeline for the Southwest

Since 1922, an agreement called the Colorado River Compact has governed how the “Upper Basin” states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, and the “Lower Basin” states of Arizona, California, and Nevada, share the water in the river.

There is just one little problem – The Colorado River Compact was made with the assumption that the Colorado River would have roughly 20 million acre-feet of water each year.

As Reuters points out, “The river’s actual flow the past two decades has averaged 12.5 million acre-feet, leaving state water managers with more rights on paper than water that exists in the river.”

However, deep cuts in water usage have never been made across the entire river. The magnitude, and the speed with which they need to be achieved, are completely unprecedented, says Felicia Marcus, a western water expert at Stanford University.

“It’s not a surprise, and it’s not yet the apocalypse, but we have to be clear-eyed that we’ve been gambling for at least the last 10 years. And so far, that bet’s not paying off,” she says, according to National Geographic.