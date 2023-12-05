Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Wellington welcomes first wild-born kiwi chicks in a century

AFP

Published

Kiwi chicks have been born in the wilds around Wellington for the first time in more than a century
Kiwi chicks have been born in the wilds around Wellington for the first time in more than a century - Copyright AFP R. Satish BABU
Kiwi chicks have been born in the wilds around Wellington for the first time in more than a century - Copyright AFP R. Satish BABU

Conservationists in New Zealand celebrated on Tuesday after discovering that kiwi chicks had been born in the wilds around Wellington for the first time in more than a century.

The fluffy, flightless bird with a long distinctive beak is a beloved national symbol, but few New Zealanders have ever seen one in the wild.

Kiwi are among the most vulnerable birds in New Zealand. 

The Department of Conservation estimates there are only about 26,000 brown kiwis left.

Last year, the Capital Kiwi Project released a few dozen adult birds into the wild near Wellington, hoping to reestablish a population in the area.

They have now discovered four chicks — who are believed to be the first born in the hills of Wellington in more than 150 years.

“This is very special for the team which has been working hard for the last few years,” project founder Paul Ward told AFP. 

The chicks are a “massive milestone for our goal of building a wild population of kiwi on Wellington’s back doorstep”, he added.

A project volunteer had a shock when he put his hand in a nest under a tree last week and pulled out a freshly-hatched kiwi chick, Ward said.

“He was very pleasantly surprised when another shot past him. We found two last week and then another two today.”

The goal is for the fledgling chicks to reach a fighting weight of 800 grammes, Ward said, to be large enough to ward off stoats, their natural predators. 

“We’ll go out and give them some extra worms for Christmas to put on weight,” Ward joked.

An adult kiwi weighs about three kilogrammes.

In order for kiwi to be able to return to the rugged hills south-west of Wellington, the project first had to rein in their predators.

Local dog owners were invited to sessions to teach their pets to steer clear of kiwi while out for walks.

The project also declared war on stoats by laying a huge network of 4,600 traps over an area equivalent to nearly 43,000 football pitches.

Ward hopes the fluffy chicks are just the beginning.

“We are only monitoring a quarter of the 63 (adult) birds which have been released, so it is likely there will be more (chicks) out in the wild,” he added.

“We have high hopes these will be the first of many.”

In this article:Animal, Environment, Kiwi, nzealand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

the mesh conference the mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto this week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

56 mins ago
Spotify tripled its headcount over the past six years is now cutting back as the cost of capital has risen Spotify tripled its headcount over the past six years is now cutting back as the cost of capital has risen

Entertainment

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it would reduce its number of employees by around 17 percent in a bid to cut costs.

9 hours ago
Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to peak above 70 percent next year Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to peak above 70 percent next year

Business

Turkey’s inflation ticks up to 62%

Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to peak above 70 percent next year - Copyright AFP BADRU KATUMBATurkey’s annual inflation rate ticked up slightly...

23 hours ago

Life

Q&A: More than two-thirds of U.S. students can’t read past elementary school. How are we catching them up?

Reading instruction and intervention in the U.S. are focused on young elementary school students.

10 hours ago