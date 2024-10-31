Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘We’ll survive’: Ukrainians on front brace for hard winter

AFP

Published

Volodymyr's flat was damaged in an air strike in Lyman, Donetsk region
Volodymyr's flat was damaged in an air strike in Lyman, Donetsk region - Copyright AFP Guillermo Arias
Volodymyr's flat was damaged in an air strike in Lyman, Donetsk region - Copyright AFP Guillermo Arias
Daria ANDRIIEVSKA

Before the strike on his neighbourhood in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr had planned to brave what promises to be the worst winter of the war yet with just a heavy blanket and two electric heaters.

Then a Russian bomb struck, ripping open the windows of the sitting room in his Soviet-era apartment, tearing a hole in the wall and damaging one of just two heaters.

Still, the 57-year-old, who was born and raised and has lived his whole life so far in the town of Lyman, said he had no plans to sit out the freezing winter somewhere better prepared or less dangerous.

“It’s nothing. We’ll survive. We’ll fix it. We’ll do it little by little. The main thing for me now is to board up the windows, turn on the heaters and it will be warm again,” he told AFP.

Ukraine is bracing for the most difficult winter year of the Russian invasion, launched by the Kremlin in February 2022.

This year, waves of drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian power grid by Russian forces have knocked out around half of the country’s generation capacity, compared to one year earlier.

Officials in Kyiv and analysts have predicted the damage will take millions of dollars and potentially years to repair.

– ‘Preparing for winter’ –

In towns and villages near the front line, where Russian forces are advancing, the daily grind of fighting has destroyed the mainly ageing Soviet-era infrastructure that kept residents warm in icy winter months.

Surrounded by forests of pine, Lyman had around 20,000 residents before the invasion and was briefly occupied by Russian forces. Authorities say the current population is now less than half that.

Yuri, another of those remaining, said residents had grown used to winters at war.

“We are all preparing for winter. We have survived two years and will survive the third, don’t worry,” the 71-year-old told AFP, declining to give his last name.

Another resident of Lyman has prepared for winter and Russian attacks by helping to fit out his building’s basement.

“There are curtains. Everything is curtained. There’s a stove, a heater — everything is there,”  said Viktor Krupko, 71.

If the electricity that powers the basement heaters shuts off, Krupko said he would climb to his fifth-floor apartment — vulnerable to repeat Russian attacks — and fire up the stove he has there.

“You can’t bring it down here and you can’t heat it here. There’s nowhere to put it, nowhere to bring the chimney out,” he said.

He decided to move to the basement after an earlier strike damaged his home. His wife has been living in the basement already for months.

“People came out, of course, and that’s it. Nobody lives here, only two grandmothers lived here,” he said.

– ‘Born here, I’ll die here’ –

The governor of the Donetsk region Vadym Filashkin has said that due to hostilities, more than 130 towns or villages in the industrial territory will have no electricity this winter.

Filashkin said only three large towns in the region, which the Kremlin already claimed to have annexed in 2022, will have heating: Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Dobropillia.

Despite the threat of more Russian attacks, and the fact his wife earlier suffered a stroke, Krupko has no intention of leaving Lyman, no matter how cold or miserable it gets this winter.

His daughter moved to neighbouring Poland, which is among the European Union countries that export electricity to Ukraine, but he is concerned about how far his meagre pension would get him there.

“What will I buy with it?” he said.

Volodymyr, the 57-year-old who earlier had a narrow brush with death, was more fatalistic, describing his determination to stay in the war-battered town.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he told AFP. “I was born here and I’m going to die here.”

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News, winter
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales, surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue.

17 hours ago
Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted

World

Israel short on soldiers after year of war

Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted - Copyright AFP SAUL...

21 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Business

What every business needs to do following a data breach

Ensure that all sensitive data, both in transit and at rest, is encrypted to prevent unauthorised access.

9 hours ago
Businesses and economists worry Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve competitiveness Businesses and economists worry Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve competitiveness

Business

Worries for Japan economy after election shock

Businesses and economists worry Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve competitiveness...

22 hours ago