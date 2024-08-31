Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Weakening Shanshan rains still disrupting transport in Japan

AFP

Published

People carrying umbrellas walk across a street in Tokyo on August 30. Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm but was still dumping heavy rains as it slowly churned through Japan
People carrying umbrellas walk across a street in Tokyo on August 30. Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm but was still dumping heavy rains as it slowly churned through Japan - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
People carrying umbrellas walk across a street in Tokyo on August 30. Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm but was still dumping heavy rains as it slowly churned through Japan - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

A powerful typhoon now downgraded to a tropical storm was still disrupting flights and trains in Japan Saturday, with authorities warning of possible landslides caused by heavy rain.

Shanshan, which at landfall was one of the fiercest typhoons to hit Japan in decades, pummelled Kyushu island on Thursday, but its speed has eased to 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour from 252 kph.

The typhoon killed at least six people and injured over 120, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Shanshan was located off the western Wakayama region on Saturday and moving east.

ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled around 60 domestic flights for Saturday, affecting almost 7,200 passengers. 

Shinkansen bullet trains in the central city of Nagoya were also suspended.

“Please remain vigilant for landslides, flooding and overflowing rivers,” the Japan Meteorological Agency warned. 

A city in central Gifu region issued a top evacuation warning to its 2,000 residents near an overflowing river, while some cities in northern Hokkaido saw heavy rain. 

More than 32,000 households in southern Kagoshima region, where Shanshan made landfall on Thursday, still had no power, according to the operator.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Strong rain in 2021 triggered a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 27 people.

And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the country’s annual rainy season.

In this article:Climate, Japan, Typhoon, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order

Brazil was on Friday facing a shutdown of the social media platform X after billionaire Elon Musk refused an order by a Supreme Court...

8 hours ago
Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988 Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988

Entertainment

Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Basel will host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest after being chosen ahead of Geneva on Friday to stage the 69th edition.

15 hours ago

Business

US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

The US Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation held steady in July according to government data.

14 hours ago
The tour announcement delighted fans who had despaired of ever seeing brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together again The tour announcement delighted fans who had despaired of ever seeing brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together again

Business

British hospitality eyes big bucks ahead of Oasis tour

British hoteliers and pub owners are looking forward to a boom in business.

17 hours ago