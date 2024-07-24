Connect with us

‘We love life’: Gaza’s war-weary footballers play on

AFP

Published

A crowd watches on as a footballer takes a penalty in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp
On an improvised pitch in war-ravaged Gaza, a young player and goalkeeper block out the boisterous crowd and focus solely on the football as they square off.

The referee blows the whistle and the penalty-taker fires the ball into the makeshift goal, sparking wild celebrations as spectators swarm him.

For fans and players, Tuesday’s match in the Jabalia refugee camp was a welcome distraction from the pangs of hunger and exhaustion endured over nearly 300 days of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Referee Rami Mustafa Abu Hashish told AFP that football helped “restore a semblance of life” to Jabalia, devastated by Israeli bombardments and fighting which have laid waste to schools, stadiums and homes, and uprooted families many times over.

In the courtyard of a school-turned-shelter, the two sides vied for a trophy one player said was salvaged from the rubble.

The game created a festive atmosphere, with spectators pulling out chairs and leaning over the railings of the three-story compound to cheer.

A group of boys packed onto an empty lorry bed for a better view.

“We will play despite hunger and thirst, we will compete because we love life,” read one child’s sign in both English and Arabic.

– ‘Something out of nothing’ –

Jabalia was hit particularly hard in an Israeli offensive launched in May, part of a fierce campaign sweeping northern Gaza — an area the military had previously said was out of the control of Hamas militants.

As fighting rages, humanitarian agencies struggle to deliver aid and warn of a looming famine.

Residents have told AFP there is barely any food left in the north, and what little reaches them comes at an astronomical cost.

For the footballers, the match offered a rare escape from concerns about food and water shortages.

They have been unable to play since the October 7 outbreak of the war triggered by Hamas’s attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 44 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 39,145 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

“Since the war on the Gaza Strip, we’ve stayed away from sports because all the clubs were destroyed, all the playgrounds were destroyed, but today, we made something out of nothing,” said Saif Abu Saif, one of the players.

The Gaza education ministry says 85 percent of educational facilities in the territory are out of service because of the war.

Many have been turned into shelters for war displaced as most of the besieged strip’s 2.4 million people have been uprooted multiple times.

Coach Wael Abu Saif said he was determined to attend Tuesday’s match despite still experiencing pain from wounds sustained in a February attack. Now in a wheelchair, he said he lost the use of both his legs.

“I’ve loved football since I was a child, I love tournaments, I love playing,” he told AFP.

“I want to prove to the whole world… that we continue to move forward with the most basic of our rights, which is to play football.”

