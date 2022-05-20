Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow is nearing full control of the separatist region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.

Published

The lawyer of young soldier Vadim Shishimarin, who has admitted killing a Ukrainian civilian, says his client is not guilty of premeditated murder and war crimes
The lawyer of young soldier Vadim Shishimarin, who has admitted killing a Ukrainian civilian, says his client is not guilty of premeditated murder and war crimes - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA
The lawyer of young soldier Vadim Shishimarin, who has admitted killing a Ukrainian civilian, says his client is not guilty of premeditated murder and war crimes - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Russia homes in on Lugansk –

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow is nearing full control of the separatist region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.

“The liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic is nearing completion,” Shoigu says.  After some 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, now under Moscow’s control, Kyiv meanwhile orders its remaining troops holed up there to lay down their arms after nearly three months of desperate resistance.

– ‘Hell’ in Donbas –

The renewed Russian offensive in Donbas has turned the eastern Ukrainian region into “hell”, President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

“In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure,” Zelensky says.

In his nightly address, he adds: “There’s hell, and that’s not an exaggeration.”

– New Russian bases –

Shoigu also says Moscow will create new military bases in western Russia in response to the expansion of NATO.

“By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be established in the Western Military District,” Shoigu tells a meeting.

– Soldier’s lawyer urges acquittal –

The lawyer for the first Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv says his client is “not guilty” of premeditated murder and war crimes, urging his acquittal, even though he has admitted to killing a civilian.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, at the centre of the first war crimes trial held over the conflict, has said he is “truly sorry” and asked the widow of the Ukrainian civilian he killed for forgiveness.

Ukrainian prosecutors have requested he be given a life sentence.

– ‘Brutal’ bombardment of Severodonetsk –

The governor of the eastern Lugansk region says at least 12 people have been killed and 40 injured in Russian shelling of the city of Severodonetsk.

Severodonetsk has been the target of sustained bombardment in recent days as Russian forces attempt to capture the easternmost city still in Ukrainian hands.

– German no to EU fund –

Germany’s finance minister is ruling out any joint EU borrowing to help cover the massive cost of rebuilding war-scarred Ukraine, after the idea was floated by top European officials.

After chairing G7 talks in Germany that saw countries pledge nearly $20 billion (19 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine, Christian Lindner said there would be no repeat of the EU’s landmark post-pandemic recovery fund, known as “Next Generation”, that is being financed by common debt.

– Rock star in a hard place –

Soviet rock legend and outspoken Kremlin critic Yuri Shevchuk faces a fine after being charged with “discrediting” the Russian army after condemning Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine during a concert, a court in Ufa, central Russia told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Shevchuk, 65 and a long-time critic of President Putin, told cheering fans: “Now people are being killed in Ukraine. Why? Our guys are dying in Ukraine. Why?”

– US Congress approves $40-billion aid package –

Congress approves a new $40-billion aid package for Ukraine, the latest tranche of US assistance for Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

It is roundly approved by the Senate after being adopted by the House of Representatives last week.

– Turkey ‘determined’ to block NATO bids –

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is talking to Western leaders about Turkey’s objections to NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, whom he accuses of sheltering Kurdish separatists.

Russia’s war in Ukraine in February has shifted political opinion in both Nordic countries in favour of joining the Western military alliance.

“We cannot say ‘yes’ to (Sweden and Finland) … joining NATO, a security organisation,” Erdogan said.

– US, Russia generals speak –

Top US General Mark Milley speaks by telephone with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov, the Pentagon says, their first discussion since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, discuss “several security-related issues of concern”, according to a US JCS spokesman.

burs-qan/cdw/pvh

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Ford Motor Co. issues three recalls this week totaling over 310,000 vehicles

Ford iMotor Co. ssued recalls, totaling 350,000 vehicles that include some Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

22 hours ago
Prince Hamzah is seen delivering a speech in 2009 Prince Hamzah is seen delivering a speech in 2009

World

Jordan king says ‘delusional’ half-brother to remain under house arrest

Prince Hamzah is seen delivering a speech in 2009 - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFFJordan’s King Abdullah II said Thursday his half-brother Prince Hamzah, accused...

23 hours ago

World

Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as leader of United Conservative Party

Jason Kenney barely wona a referendum on his leadership, but he still stepped down as leader of the UPC.

21 hours ago
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum on May 19, 2022, calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum on May 19, 2022, calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration

World

Sudan arrests Communist Party figures as thousands protest coup

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum on May 19, 2022, calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration -...

23 hours ago