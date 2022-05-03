Connect with us

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia is planning imminently to “annex” the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the Kyiv government.

A Russian serviceman patrols in the port of Mariupol amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– ‘Russia plans to annex east’ –

Russia is planning imminently to “annex” the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the Kyiv government, a senior US official says.

Their plan is to annex the “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Lugansk People’s Republic” to Russia using referenda on the question, says Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the OSCE.

– Teen killed in Odessa –

A 15-year-old boy is killed in a fresh Russian strike on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa, the southern city’s council says.

A missile hit a residential building which had five people inside, said the statement, adding that a girl had been hospitalised.

– EU readies for end to Russian gas supplies –

The European Union warns member states to prepare for a possible complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia, insisting it will not cede to Moscow’s demand that imports be paid for in rubles.

The European Commission will on Tuesday propose to member states a new package of sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials say.

– Top Russian general visits Ukraine –

Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, visited the Donbas front in the Ukraine war last week, a Pentagon official says, but reports that he was injured in a Ukrainian attack could not be confirmed.

– Russian clubs banned from Champions League –

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football’s governing body announces.

– Around 100 evacuated from steel plant –

An initial group of around 100 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

Moscow says some civilians were handed over to the UN and the Red Cross.

– Bolshoi scraps some performances –

Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre announces it is cancelling the performances directed by Kirill Serebrennikov and Timofey Kulyabin, who have both spoken out against Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

– Israel slams Russian claims on Hitler –

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid slams Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for suggesting Adolf Hitler may have “had Jewish blood” and summons Moscow’s ambassador for “clarifications”.

– Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal –

Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima says it has terminated a contract with Russian group Rosatom to build Finland’s third nuclear power plant, citing risks linked to the Ukraine war.

“The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project,” Fennovoima says in a statement, also citing “significant delays”.

