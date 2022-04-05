War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide during a visit to the town of Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found after the withdrawal of Russian forces - Copyright AFP Marvin RECINOS

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Zelensky to address UN –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the United Nations Security Council for the first time since the invasion of his country.

Zelensky is expected to discuss the grisly discovery of dozens of bodies in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv from which Russian forces have withdrawn.

During a visit to Bucha on Monday, he accused Russia of “genocide”.

– War crimes trial sought –

US President Joe Biden calls for a war crimes trial and more sanctions on Russia over the deaths in Bucha.

The EU offers to send a team of investigators to Ukraine gather evidence and says it is discussing new punitive measures against Moscow. A top official says the EU is considering sanctions on Russian oil and coal.

– Ukraine ‘staging’ footage –

Moscow denies responsibility for civilian deaths, claiming images of dead bodies in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs are “fakes”.

The Russian defence ministry accuses the Ukrainian military of staging civilian deaths in a video it claims was made on Monday in the village of Motyzhyn but provides no proof of its claims.

– More deaths uncovered –

Ukrainian authorities say they found the bodies of five civilians with their hands tied in Motyzhyn, including those of the mayor, her husband and son.

Police show AFP journalists four bodies, including that of the mayor, half-buried in a grave in a forest near her house and a fifth body in a nearby well.

Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova says on Twitter that the bodies of five men tortured and killed by Russian troops have been found in the basement of a children’s health resort in Bucha.

– Kyiv mayor warns against returns –

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko warns residents who fled the capital not to return for “at least another week”, cautioning that explosives laid around the area are still a threat.

Some residents have begun returning to the region since the withdrawal of Russian forces.

– Red Cross team released –

The Red Cross says a team that was detained on its way to help evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol on Monday has been released.

The workers were detained in the town of Mangush, which is under Russian control.

– ‘Big attack’ coming in East –

Russian troops are gearing up for a big attack in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine, the local governor Sergiy Gaiday says on Telegram.

“We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel,” he says.

– Diplomats kicked out –

Denmark says it is expelling 15 Russian diplomats for spying, a day after Germany and France also ordered dozens of Russian diplomats home.

The former Soviet republic of Lithuania expels the Russian ambassador to Vilnius over what it calls the “horrific massacre” in Bucha and atrocities in other cities.

– Bid to suspend Russia from rights council –

The United States and Britain announce plans to seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council over killings in Bucha.

Russia reacts furiously, deeming the bid “unbelievable” and “unprecedented”.

– Over 4.2 million refugees –

More than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country since the Russian invasion, the UN says.

burs-cb/spm