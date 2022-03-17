War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Ukraine rejects neutrality –

Ukraine rejects proposals put forward by Russia during peace talks for it to become neutral, like Austria or Sweden.

A Ukrainian negotiator stressed the country was at war with Russia and called on Ukraine’s allies to underwrite its security.

In the past 48 hours, Ukrainian officials have sounded more positive about the chances of a peace deal while warning that significant differences remain.

– ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’, Zelensky tells Congress –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likens the invasion of his country to the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the US into World War II.

“Our country experienced the same every day,” he tells the US Congress in a video address, calling again for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. US lawmakers give him a standing ovation.

– No NATO forces for Ukraine –

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is not planning to send forces to Ukraine, after Poland called for it to deploy a peacekeeping mission there.

– UN court orders invasion suspension –

The UN’s top court orders Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it is “profoundly concerned” by Moscow’s use of force “which raises very serious issues in international law”.

– Economic ‘blitzkrieg’ failing: Putin –

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the West’s “economic blitzkrieg” against Moscow has failed, while admitting the situation is “not easy” for Russians.

In a televised meeting he says the invasion is going to plan and announces an increase in all social payments.

– Ten killed in bread queue –

Ukraine says 10 people were killed after coming under fire while queueing for bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

– Explosions in central Kyiv –

Explosions rock central Kyiv, which is under a 35-hour curfew due to what its mayor called a “difficult and dangerous moment”.

Two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded, emergency services say.

– Bolshoi ballerina quits –

Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova quits the Bolshoi to join the Dutch National Ballet, making her the first Russian to quit the fabled company over the war.

Smirnova, whose grandfather is Ukrainian, wrote on the Telegram app earlier this month that she was tired of Russia continuing to act “as if this were the 20th century”.

– US-Russia call –

The US and Russia engage in their first high-level contact since the invasion began.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tells General Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council that “if Russia is serious about diplomacy” it should “stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns”.

– News sites blocked –

Russia’s media regulator blocks access to at least a dozen news sites, ramping up a crackdown on the media launched after the start of the war.

Those affected include the award-winning investigative website Bellingcat and regional site Permdaily.ru. The move comes two days after a Russian journalist staged an anti-war protest during a prime-time news broadcast on Russian state television.

– Payment day for Russia –

Russia is due to make an interest payment on its foreign debt as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have raised concerns that Moscow could default.

Moscow is due to pay $117 million (107 million euros) on two dollar-denominated bonds. It says it will service its debt in rubles.

– Five journalists killed –

A French-Irish cameraman for Fox News and a Ukrainian working as a producer for the US television network have been killed in fighting near Kyiv, Fox News says.

Two other Ukrainian journalists, as well as a US documentary film-maker, have also been killed.

– Refugees top 3 million –

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the UN migration agency IOM says.

Around half are minors, says the UN children’s agency.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 1.8 million people have fled to Poland.

