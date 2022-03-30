War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Russia to ‘reduce’ Kyiv attacks –

Russia pauses failed efforts to encircle Kyiv, announcing it will “radically” reduce military activity around the Ukrainian capital.

Moscow says attacks on the northern city of Chernihiv will also ease, after “meaningful” progress in peace talks held in Istanbul.

– Cautious response –

President Volodymyr Zelensky cautiously welcomes the “positive” signals from Moscow, saying Ukrainian forces “will not decrease” defensive efforts.

The Pentagon warns Russia is “repositioning” troops not withdrawing. “Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv,” a spokesman says, but “it does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over.”

– Istanbul talks –

Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin reports Istanbul peace talks brought progress on the question of Ukraine’s “neutrality and non-nuclear status” — two of Russia’s central demands.

Ukraine says it will forego “any military-political alliance” but call for international guarantors to safeguard its security. Kyiv negotiator David Arakhamia says enough progress had been made to justify a meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

– Mykolaiv strike –

Twelve people are killed and 34 injured when a Russian missile strike hits a regional government building in Mykolaiv.

– Putin blocks Mariupol evacuation –

Russian President Vladimir Putin says “nationalists” in the besieged port city of Mariupol must surrender before the “difficult humanitarian situation” is resolved, effectively scuppering a proposed international relief mission.

Mariupol military officials say “more than 70” staff and patients are forcibly taken from a maternity hospital in the city.

– Ruble and stocks up, oil down –

Oil prices dive and European stock markets close higher on the positive news from the talks. The ruble surges by more than 10 percent against the dollar while oil falls by more than five percent.

– EU countries expel diplomats –

EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic expel dozens of Russians diplomats suspected of spying.

– Americans warned –

The US State Department warns Moscow “may single out and detain US citizens in Russia”, urging Americans not to travel to the country.

– Food warning –

World Food Program boss David Beasley says the conflict has caused food shortages and price spikes “beyond anything we’ve seen since World War II”.

– Lavrov to China –

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in China on his first visit to the key ally since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.