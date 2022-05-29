Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Published

Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas
Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA
Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east – 

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the country’s war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to Kharkiv region, from where Moscow has retreated in recent weeks. 

Zelensky’s office posted a video on Telegram of him wearing a bullet-proof vest and being shown heavily destroyed buildings in Kharkiv and its surroundings. 

– Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine –

Russia says it has captured the strategic town of Lyman and claims to have surrounded the urban centre of Severodonetsk, as it wages an all-out war for the eastern Donbas — Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

But a Ukrainian official denies the claim that Severodonetsk has been encircled, saying government troops had repelled Russian forces from the outskirts of the key city.

– ‘Constant shelling’ in Severodonetsk –

In Severodonetsk, where an estimated 15,000 civilians remain, a local official says “constant shelling” has made it increasingly difficult to get in or out.

Evacuation is “very unsafe”, with priority given to the wounded and those in need of serious medical assistance, says Oleksandr Stryuk, head of the city’s military and civil administration.

The water supply is also increasingly tenuous, as a lack of electricity means the pumps at city wells no longer function, and residents have gone more than two weeks without a cellphone connection, he says.

– Situation ‘very difficult’, says Zelensky –

In his daily address to the nation, Zelensky says the situation is “very difficult, especially in those areas in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions, where the Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for itself”.

He says Ukraine is doing “everything” to defend Donbas.

– Lithuanians raise millions for Ukraine drone –

Lithuanians have donated more than five million euros to a public fundraising campaign designed to buy a combat drone for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia’s invasion.

The money needed to buy a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone was raised in three-and-a-half days in the country of 2.8 million people. 

– Serbia signs gas deal with Russia –

Serbia, which has been trying to tread a delicate balancing act between East and West since Moscow invaded Ukraine, says it has secured a new long-term contract with Russia to ensure that it has sufficient gas supplies next winter.

As energy prices soar across the globe, the exact terms of the deal — which will ensure Serbia has “a safe winter when it comes to gas supply” — will be announced in the coming days, President Aleksandar Vucic says.

The deal comes as the European Union is trying to reduce its dependence on Russia for energy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and is scheduled to discuss a possible embargo on Russian oil at an emergency summit on Monday.

burs-po/pvh

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Harrowing new accounts emerge from Uvalde’s young survivors

Fresh harrowing accounts emerged Saturday of the ordeal faced by survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, fanning public fury.

20 hours ago
Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia's army confirms it has seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, on the road to two key cities still under Kyiv's...

20 hours ago

World

Atlantic hurricane season 2022 is expected to be above average

Potential trouble is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico for the coming Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA.

24 hours ago
Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK

World

Cost-of-living crisis forces more Brits to foodbanks

Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK - Copyright AFP OLI SCARFFJoe JACKSONOn an...

15 hours ago