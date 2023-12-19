Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland

AFP

Published

Houses in Iceland's Hafnarfjordur are seen as smoke billows in the distance, the night sky turned orange by lava from an volcanic eruption
Houses in Iceland's Hafnarfjordur are seen as smoke billows in the distance, the night sky turned orange by lava from an volcanic eruption - Copyright AFP Oskar Grimur Kristjansson
Houses in Iceland's Hafnarfjordur are seen as smoke billows in the distance, the night sky turned orange by lava from an volcanic eruption - Copyright AFP Oskar Grimur Kristjansson

A volcanic eruption began Monday night in Iceland, south of the capital Reykjavik, following an earthquake swarm, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said.

For weeks, the Nordic country has been on high alert for a potential eruption at any moment after a period of intense seismic activity on the southwest peninsula, which last month prompted evacuation orders. 

“At 22:17 this evening, a volcanic eruption began north of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula,” the IMO said, adding that it could be seen from nearby webcams.

The live-streamed footage of the eruption showed large jets of glowing orange lava spewing into the night sky, surrounded by billowing red smoke. 

“A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption,” the IMO said.

In November, thousands of small earthquakes rattled the region south of Reykjavik.

The roughly 4,000 residents of Grindavik, a fishing port around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital, were evacuated on November 11 after officials determined a tunnel of magma was shifting beneath them, considered a precursor to an eruption.

Residents told AFP the seismic activity had damaged roads and buildings.

Since then, they have only been allowed to visit their homes during certain daylight hours.

Authorities have organised occasional trips into the village, escorting those with homes in the most perilous parts to rescue everything from cherished pets to photo albums, furniture and clothing.

– New era –

Volcanic eruptions are not uncommon in Iceland, which is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe.

But the Reykjanes peninsula had not experienced an eruption for eight centuries until 2021.

Since then, three eruptions have struck — all in remote, uninhabited areas — and volcanologists say this could be the start of a new era of activity in the region.

Previous eruptions near the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula took place in 2021, 2022 and earlier this year. 

In 2010, the eruption of Iceland’s long-dormant Eyjafjallajokull volcano — an ice-capped volcano more than 1,660 metres tall — shot huge amounts of ash into the atmosphere. That massive, explosive eruption was not fatal, but forced the cancellation of around 100,000 flights and left more than 10 million travellers stranded.

Situated in the North Atlantic, Iceland straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack in the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

In this article:Iceland, Volcano
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The funeral of Alon Shamriz, one of three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by soldiers in the Gaza Strip The funeral of Alon Shamriz, one of three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by soldiers in the Gaza Strip

World

Killed Israeli hostage’s brother says army ‘murdered’ him

An Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by soldiers in the Gaza Strip was buried on Sunday.

20 hours ago
Members of the public queue outside the West Kowloon court for the opening day of the trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong on Monday Members of the public queue outside the West Kowloon court for the opening day of the trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong on Monday

World

Supporters of Hong Kong pro-democracy ‘hero’ Jimmy Lai wait in cold for trial

Members of the public queue outside the West Kowloon court for the opening day of the trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong...

19 hours ago
A Blue Origin rocket takes off in Texas in March 2022 A Blue Origin rocket takes off in Texas in March 2022

World

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin headed back into space after accident

A Blue Origin rocket takes off in Texas in March 2022 - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP STRLucie AUBOURGThe American company Blue Origin plans to...

22 hours ago

World

Hong Kong starts trial of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Lai, 76, founded the now-shuttered Chinese-language tabloid Apple Daily.

20 hours ago