Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Violent clashes in Tirana before the Conference League final

Violent clashes broke out in Tirana on Tuesday night ahead of the Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord.

Published

Rival fans clashed in at least three locations in Tirana
Rival fans clashed in at least three locations in Tirana - Copyright AFP Gent SHKULLAKU
Rival fans clashed in at least three locations in Tirana - Copyright AFP Gent SHKULLAKU

Violent clashes broke out in Tirana on Tuesday night ahead of the Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord, as Dutch fans attacked a local man and injured 10 police officers, authorities said.

Eight Feyenoord fans were arrested for battering an Albanian man with a chair when he showed his support for the Roma team, and he had to be taken to hospital, police said in a statement.

A group of around 200 Feyenoord fans also clashed with police while trying to reach the area where Roma fans were located.

Supporters of the Italian club also attacked authorities with sticks and stones.

“Ten police officers were injured and a police bus was damaged by these ‘acts of violence’,” the police said.

Rival fans clashed in at least three locations in Tirana, as seen by an AFP reporter.

A total of 60 supporters of both teams were arrested, said the police.

Although the venue for Wednesday’s final, the National Arena in Tirana, has the capacity of only 21,000 seats, it is expected that a total of around 100,000 fans of both teams will come to the Albanian capital for the game.

According to local authorities, fans will be divided into separate fan zones and will be able to watch the final on giant TV screens.

Prior to the incidents, Albanian police said they have deployed 2,000 officers to ensure the match will be “transformed into a day of celebration”.

In this article:Albania, Arrest, C4, eur, fbl, Feyenoord, Riot, roma
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes

World

Key moments in the Ukraine conflict

Key developments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

13 hours ago
The flights came as the Quad leaders warned against attempts to 'change the status quo by force' The flights came as the Quad leaders warned against attempts to 'change the status quo by force'

World

Japan says China, Russia jets flew nearby as Quad met

Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights near Japan on Tuesday as leaders of the Quad bloc met in Tokyo.

15 hours ago
Tourism represents almost nine percent of Mexico's GDP, with foreigners flocking to the country's beaches, vibrant cities and archeological sites Tourism represents almost nine percent of Mexico's GDP, with foreigners flocking to the country's beaches, vibrant cities and archeological sites

Business

Mexico tourism projected to return to pre-pandemic level this year

The number of tourists visiting Mexico is set to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

20 hours ago
The operation has been in the pipeline for two years The operation has been in the pipeline for two years

World

As Ukraine war rages, NATO in show of force in the Med

A deafening stream of fighter jets land and take off from a US aircraft carrier, part of a long-planned NATO exercise in the Mediterranean.

13 hours ago