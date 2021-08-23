Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Villages evacuated as fresh wildfires hit Greece

Published

Villages evacuated as fresh wildfires hit Greece
Devastating wildfires have swept parts of Greece this summer - Copyright AFP/File SONNY TUMBELAKA
Devastating wildfires have swept parts of Greece this summer - Copyright AFP/File SONNY TUMBELAKA

Scores of firefighters battled to contain two new wildfires in Greece on Monday, as winds fanned the blazes and forced several villages and neighbourhoods to be evacuated. 

Both fires erupted not far from the site of devastating wildfires that swept parts of Greece earlier this summer, forcing thousands from their homes and destroying property, wildlife and livestock.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather and fierce fires will become increasingly common due to man-made global warming, and Greece’s prime minister has linked the blazes to climate change. 

The first fire broke out in the early hours Monday on southern Evia island, northeast of the capital Athens, and the Greek fire brigade said the blaze was largely contained at noon but had not been brought under control.

Two neighbourhoods were evacuated and several boats were offshore to offer help to contain the fires. 

A second fire broke out Monday in Vilia, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) northwest of Athens, in an area of thick forestland. 

Greek police blocked traffic on a nearby highway as winds fanned the blaze, while two villages were evacuated in the area as a preventative measure.

“The battle against the fires continues wherever there is a front,” government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said Monday.

“We have already started repairing damage and providing practical support to those affected,” he added.

The civil protection authorities had warned Sunday a “very high risk” of fire for many areas of Greece on Monday.

Since July, wildfires have ravaged the islands of Evia and Rhodes as well as forests to the north and southeast of Athens and parts of the Peloponnese peninsula. Three people have died in the fires. 

An earlier fire in Evia burned for more than 10 days, decimating swathes of land, while another blaze that hit Vilia lasted six days was only declared under control on Saturday. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Wildfires are raging around the globe as the climate continues to sizzle — Photos

This summer's wildfires have become more intense and destructive, with nations, from the U.S., Canada, Greece to Russia and Turkey.

16 hours ago

Life

Capybaras versus a gated community – Who will win when nature fights back?

Capybara on the Rio Tambopata. Source - Murray Foubister, CC SA 2.0.Nordelta is Argentina’s most well-known gated community. It is an enclave for the...

6 hours ago
Key ally Merkel visits Ukraine before leaving office Key ally Merkel visits Ukraine before leaving office

World

Merkel struggles to reassure Ukraine on Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Ukraine ahead of her departure from office next month - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Alexander ZemlianichenkoOlga SHYLENKOUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky...

23 hours ago
Haiti quake toll rises as gangs hamper aid efforts Haiti quake toll rises as gangs hamper aid efforts

World

Haiti quake toll rises as gangs hamper aid efforts

Men hand out supplies to a crowd of earthquake victims during the distribution of food and water in Les Cayes, Haiti, August 20, 2021...

20 hours ago