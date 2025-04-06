Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Vietnam seeks US tariff delay as economic growth slows in first quarter

AFP

Published

There are fears US tariffs could lead to factory downsizing and job losses in Vietnam
There are fears US tariffs could lead to factory downsizing and job losses in Vietnam - Copyright AFP Huu Kha
There are fears US tariffs could lead to factory downsizing and job losses in Vietnam - Copyright AFP Huu Kha
Lam NGUYEN

Vietnam has asked for a last-minute delay to colossal tariffs imposed by Washington as government figures showed on Sunday that its economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter.

The Southeast Asian manufacturing powerhouse counted the United States as its biggest export market in the first three months of the year but its key customer has now hit it with a thumping 46 percent tariff.

The move is part of a furious new global trade blitz announced Wednesday by US President Donald Trump that has sent markets around the world into a tailspin.

However, top leader To Lam has asked Trump for a delay of at least 45 days to the new 46 percent tariff, according to a copy of a formal letter seen by AFP.

In the letter, Lam said he had appointed Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc to serve as the primary contact with the US side on the issue, “with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible”.

He also said he hoped to meet Trump in Washington at the end of May to finalise the matter.

Trump said on Friday he had had “a very productive” call with Lam, who he said wanted to make a deal on tariffs.

Gross domestic product in Vietnam during the first quarter grew 6.93 percent year-on-year, down slightly from the 7.55 expansion in the final quarter of last year, Vietnam’s General Statistics Office said Sunday.

Despite the challenge presented by US levies, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said a target of “at least eight percent” growth this year remains unchanged, the government’s official news portal said.

To achieve its goal, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has determined that the economy will need to grow between 8.2 and 8.4 percent in the remaining quarters, the government said.

– ‘Significant damage’ –

The US tariffs threaten to “significantly damage” Vietnam’s current growth model, which relies heavily on exports to the United States, said Sayaka Shiba, senior country risk analyst at research firm BMI.

She said that, in the worst-case scenario, Vietnam could suffer a three-percent hit to GDP this year.

Trump has claimed the Communist country charges the United States a 90 percent tariff, a figure based on Vietnam’s trade surplus with the United States, worth $123.5 billion last year.

Experts believe the new tariffs will hit hardest in sectors such as seafood, garments, footwear, wood, electronics and smartphones.

Major US corporations with manufacturing operations in Vietnam, including Nike and Adidas, are likely to see orders decrease and reductions in revenue, potentially leading to factory downsizing and job losses, Pham Van Dai, a lecturer in economics at Fulbright University Vietnam, told AFP.

Vietnam’s exports rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, official data showed, increasing significantly from 7.9 percent growth in the final quarter of 2024.

Industrial production was up 7.8 percent year-on-year, slowing from an 11.5 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

Experts believe investors are still holding a “wait and see” mentality amid the uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariffs.

“Now is the worst time for investors to make long-term decisions,” said Dai, adding that they are waiting for “clearer policies from the United States and (other) countries’ responses”.

In this article:Economy, gdp, indicator, Trade, Vietnam
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe

Tech & Science

German industry grapples with AI at trade fair

Artificial intelligence is set to bring sweeping change to modern life.

21 hours ago
US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday

World

Trump’s global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's widest-ranging tariffs could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.

16 hours ago
A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays

Business

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the human race? Not drama queens Russia and the US

The one clear winner is China, with Europe making up ground fast as a credible second.

12 hours ago
This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station

Tech & Science

Chinese spacecraft assembly discovers new bacterium

Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts.

15 hours ago