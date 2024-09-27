Connect with us

Vietnam president reiterates support for Cuba during official visit

AFP

Published

Cuba and Vietnam are among five countries worldwide that are still governed by a single Communist Party
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam in Havana on Thursday, with the two countries signing several bilateral agreements during the visit. 

“The world has seen many changes, but the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba will never change,” said To Lam, 67, quoted by the Cuban presidency on X.

The two presidents visited the commercial port of Mariel, a free trade zone about 37 miles (60 kilometers) from the capital, where several Vietnamese companies operate, the official press reported. 

Cuba and Vietnam are among five countries worldwide that are still governed by a single Communist Party. They differ, however, in that Hanoi has liberalized its economy while Havana has not.

Several bilateral agreements were signed during the visit, notably in the fields of health and agriculture. 

A rice production program using hybrid seeds imported from the Asian country was also announced. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries is worth around $340 million. 

Vietnam exports rice, coal, chemicals, textiles and electronics to Cuba, and imports pharmaceutical products, according to the Cuban Center for International Politics Research. 

Vietnam wants “Cuba to continue its sustainable development and become self-sufficient in all areas, we must help it overcome difficulties,” said Lam, addressing a delegation of Vietnamese businessmen, according to state television.

Lam was inaugurated at the beginning of August as the head Vietnam’s Communist Party, following the death of his predecessor Nguyen Phu Trong. 

