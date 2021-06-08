Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Vietnam begs public for 'vaccine fund' donations after virus surge

Published

Vietnam begs public for 'vaccine fund' donations after virus surge
Vietnam is struggling to contain a new coronavirus wave - Copyright AFP/File Nhac NGUYEN
Vietnam is struggling to contain a new coronavirus wave - Copyright AFP/File Nhac NGUYEN

Vietnam, once a model for its successful handling of the pandemic, has started asking for public donations to buy vaccines as it struggles to contain a new coronavirus wave.

The Southeast Asian country has vaccinated only about one percent of its population of nearly 100 million, and authorities have become increasingly alarmed by a recent spike in cases.

Since last week, mobile phone users have received up to three text messages urging them to contribute to a Covid-19 vaccine fund, while civil servants have been encouraged to part with a day’s pay. 

Some residents, fearful of the virus’ impact on Vietnam’s economy — one of the few in the world to expand last year — told AFP they support the fundraising drive.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, a civil servant, told AFP he had sent around $50 via bank transfer and SMS payment, as vaccines would mean “Vietnam’s economy will be stable and develop again”.

Vietnam’s industrial northern provinces — home to key factories such as Samsung and Foxconn — have been particularly badly hit by the latest outbreak.

Across the country, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs, according to state media, with bars and restaurants forced to close in major hubs such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and public gatherings cancelled.

Cases have more than tripled since April to reach almost 9,000. Although the number is low in comparison to most of its Southeast Asian neighbours, Vietnam’s vaccination rate per capita is the lowest in the region, and among the lowest in Asia, according to an AFP tally.

The communist government has said it aims to secure 150 million vaccine doses this year to cover 70 percent of its population — at a cost of $1.1 billion.

But only $630 million has been allocated to vaccine procurement in the budget.

A financial “contribution from the community and society” is needed to make a mass roll-out possible, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the nation on Saturday during a live broadcast to launch the campaign.

By Tuesday, more than 231,000 individuals and organisations had donated $181 million to the campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another $140 million has been promised by businesses, the Ministry of Finance said.

However, the campaign has been shunned by some who are concerned with how the money will be spent.

“I am not sure if the donated money will be used for the sole purpose of buying vaccines to inoculate every citizen…I don’t think I have enough trust to give them my money,” said office worker Pham Mai Chi.

In this article:

You may also like:

Google Google

Social Media

Google gets $267 million fine over ad dominance in France

France's competition regulator fined Google 220 million euros ($267 million) for favouring its own services for placing online ads at the expense of rivals.

22 hours ago

Business

Epic v. Apple trial: Is it all about consumers’ rights?

Epic Games is suing Apple over the way it runs its App Store. Which company is right? Who will win? An expert adjudicates.

15 hours ago
A scene from 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal' A scene from 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal'

Entertainment

This week’s releases unfold under unique circumstances

This week’s releases include a visceral tale of survival in the harshest of environments; the reincarnation of powerful saviour who must learn to harness...

11 hours ago
CO2 concentration levels hit a record high CO2 concentration levels hit a record high

Tech & Science

CO2 concentration levels hit a record high

The coronavirus pandemic caused a notable dip in greenhouse gas emissions, it had no impact on carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere.

17 hours ago