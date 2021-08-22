Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Veteran US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson hospitalized with Covid

Published

Veteran US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson hospitalized with Covid
Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, who was awarded the French Legion of Honour in July, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Alexander Zemlianichenko
Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, who was awarded the French Legion of Honour in July, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Alexander Zemlianichenko

Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, despite having been vaccinated, representatives said Saturday.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were in treatment at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, the reverend’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition organization said in a statement on Facebook. 

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow” the guidelines of the government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the brief statement added.

Baptist minister Jackson has been a leader in the American Civil Rights movement since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King and helped fundraise for the cause. 

He was the most prominent African American to run for the US presidency, with two unsuccessful attempts to capture the Democratic Party nomination in the 1980s, until Barack Obama took the office in 2009. 

Jackson was vaccinated against the coronavirus in January this year, putting out a statement at the time urging Black Americans, among whom there is a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy, to get the shot.

“For understandable reasons… African Americans harbor suspicions about scientists and vaccines,” the statement said, adding, however, that if they “decline to be vaccinated, all will remain at risk.”  

Covid-19 vaccines are free and widely available in the United States, though only half of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The announcement of Jackson’s hospitalization comes as the United States is being battered by a new wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, which has sent national daily cases soaring to beyond 70,000, and concerns vaccine efficacy could be waning.

Jackson announced in 2017 that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. 

The reverend, who served as US president Bill Clinton’s envoy to Africa, was awarded France’s highest order of merit, the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

China passes tough new online privacy law China passes tough new online privacy law

World

New attacks from APT31 are targeting Russia, U.S, and Canada

A dangerous new cyber tool uses techniques to avoid detection and self-deletes after it accomplishes its goals.

11 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Boomers, polarization, the environment, and no, none of it’s OK

Simultaneously with the polarizing OK Boomer came the anti-Millennial propaganda.

11 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Guess who the Lt. Governor of Texas is blaming for the surge in Covid cases in his state

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is coming under fire for a Thursday night appearance on Fox News.

20 hours ago

World

Viral footage of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos

A heart-breaking video showing a US Marine lifting a baby over a razor wire-topped wall at Kabul's airport caught global attention.

12 hours ago