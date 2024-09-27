Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Veteran British actor Maggie Smith dies aged 89: family

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Oscar-winning British actor Maggie Smith, a star of stage and screen for more than seven decades, died in hospital in London on Friday, her sons announced.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September,” Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

Smith — a legend of British film and theatre who won a Tony, two Oscars, three Golden Globes and five Baftas — achieved late-career international fame for her depiction of the Dowager Countess of Grantham Violet Crawley in the hit television series “Downton Abbey”.

Born on December 28, 1934, the daughter of an Oxford professor of pathology, Smith made her stage debut in 1952 with the Oxford University Dramatic Society.

She won a best actress Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 Oscars and for best supporting actress for her depiction of Desdemona in “Othello” in the same year.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” her sons said.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they said, adding their thanks for all the “kind messages and support” they had received.

In this article:Britain, Entertainment, Film, Smith, theatre
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamales Lardi Kamales Lardi

Business

Redefining Innovation: mesh conference to dive into digital transformation in the built environment in Toronto

With an emphasis on sustainability, adaptability, and evolving work dynamics, the mesh conference brings together diverse perspectives to shape the future of our built...

11 hours ago
Firefighters and helicopters battled five forest fires on the outskirst of Quito that have injured six people, destroyed homes, and led to the evacuation of dozens of families Firefighters and helicopters battled five forest fires on the outskirst of Quito that have injured six people, destroyed homes, and led to the evacuation of dozens of families

World

‘The last straw’: gang-plagued Ecuador now fighting record fires

Firefighters and helicopters battled five forest fires on the outskirst of Quito that have injured six people, destroyed homes, and led to the evacuation...

24 hours ago
Miguel Gabriel Miguel Gabriel

Entertainment

Miguel Gabriel talks about the film ‘Camera,’ working with Beau Bridges

Young actor Miguel Gabriel chatted about starring in "Camera" opposite Beau Bridges.

23 hours ago
Vendors hauling their goods travel on a rocky, cliff-lined road to avoid gangs in the Port-au-Prince area Vendors hauling their goods travel on a rocky, cliff-lined road to avoid gangs in the Port-au-Prince area

World

Kenya set for full Haiti deployment amid call for shift to UN mission

Vendors hauling their goods travel on a rocky, cliff-lined road to avoid gangs in the Port-au-Prince area - Copyright AFP STRGregory WALTONKenya is aiming...

22 hours ago