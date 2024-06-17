Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuelan opposition leader denounces 37 arrests of activists this year

AFP

Published

Maria Corina Machado accuses the Maduro regime of 'arbitrary detentions' of opposition activists
Maria Corina Machado accuses the Maduro regime of 'arbitrary detentions' of opposition activists - Copyright AFP Gabriela Oraa
Maria Corina Machado accuses the Maduro regime of 'arbitrary detentions' of opposition activists - Copyright AFP Gabriela Oraa

Thirty-seven political and social activists have been detained in Venezuela in the runup to July 28 elections in which Nicolas Maduro will seek a third, consecutive presidential term, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Monday.

Machado, who overwhelmingly won an opposition primary vote last year but has been excluded from running by institutions loyal to Maduro, told reporters in Caracas the regime was “criminalizing electoral activity.”

So far this year, she said, “37 political and social leaders have been detained” under a system she described as “tyranny.”

Ten of them were directly linked to the opposition campaign led by Machado, but represented by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the candidate on the ballot paper.

“There have been arbitrary detentions, temporary forced disappearances,” Machado said, adding the campaign of “terror” directed at the opposition was indicative of “a regime that knows it has lost all support, all respect.”

Two of her collaborators were arrested Monday as they left the campaign headquarters to buy lunch, Machado added, and taken to a prison described by rights groups as a “torture center.”

The Venezuelan opposition has long denounced “political persecution” of its leaders and activists. 

This has included actions such as shuttering or fining hotels or restaurants that serve Machado — who polls show would easily defeat Maduro in a free and fair vote — or members of her team.

Last Friday, three opposition activists were detained after organizing a campaign event attended by Urrutia. 

In April, the rights group Foro Penal warned of a “significant intensification of… persecution” in Venezuela ahead of the presidential vote.

A recent count by the NGO Foro Penal said there were 278 “political prisoners” in Venezuela.

The government, which has not commented on claims of arbitrary arrests, accuse the opposition of conspiring against Maduro.

In this article:derechos, elecciones, gobierno, justicia, partidos, politica, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UK hospital bosses say they may be forced to cut services this winter due to soaring energy prices UK hospital bosses say they may be forced to cut services this winter due to soaring energy prices

Technology

Hospital hackings surge, putting patient data and safety at risk

With 1 in 3 Americans impacted by data breaches, modernizing these systems and enhancing cybersecurity measures are essential in protecting patient data.

21 hours ago
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for Congress to pass mandates on social media to protect young Americans' mental health US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for Congress to pass mandates on social media to protect young Americans' mental health

Tech & Science

Put tobacco-style warnings on social media: US health official

Social media platforms should feature tobacco-style health warnings for adolescents, a top US government health official said Monday.

7 hours ago
The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden

Business

AI-boosted cyberattacks pose threat to small businesses

These attacks are designed to deceive employees into revealing sensitive information or downloading malicious software.

3 hours ago
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2024 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2024

Business

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO's chief called Monday for China to face consequences if it keeps up support to Russia.

6 hours ago