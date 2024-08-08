Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuelan crisis has negatively affected country’s Internet

Venezuela has seen no investment in infrastructure across all critical components of the Internet.
Avatar photo

Published

El Helicoide, an abandoned mall in Caracas with an iconic dome, is used by Venezuelan intelligence to hold dozens of political prisoners, according to an NGO
El Helicoide, an abandoned mall in Caracas with an iconic dome, is used by Venezuelan intelligence to hold dozens of political prisoners, according to an NGO - Copyright AFP Yuri CORTEZ
El Helicoide, an abandoned mall in Caracas with an iconic dome, is used by Venezuelan intelligence to hold dozens of political prisoners, according to an NGO - Copyright AFP Yuri CORTEZ

The Internet is a critical infrastructure of modern society, when services are disrupted, or operations are not optimal this can adversely affect the economic standing of a country and its future productivity. This appears to be the case with Venezuela.

A new study examines Venezuela’s connectivity landscape over the past decade. This comes from Northwestern University computer scientists. The study finds that due to political instability Venezuela’s Internet infrastructure has deteriorated. In particular, the researchers found that Internet speeds in Venezuela are approximately 10 percent of the regional average

As the Venezuelan crisis intensifies, researchers and policy experts have worked to understand its ramifications on the country’s politics, economics, health services, water security, infrastructure and more.

In a new study, the researchers found the crisis has significantly affected Venezuela’s Internet infrastructure and connectivity. Compared to the average Internet service in peer Latin American countries, Venezuelan Internet speeds are excruciatingly slow, and network growth is stagnant.

To conduct the study, the researchers examined Venezuela’s full connectivity landscape throughout the past 10 years. This included studying the core infrastructure to access networks, bandwidth measurements, the submarine cable network and routes to Domain Name System (DNS) servers.

While the region has added numerous submarine cables, Venezuela has established only one new connection to Cuba. Argentina and Brazil also created multiple Internet exchange points, which expanded interdomain connectivity and increased Internet speeds.

In addition, Venezuela has seen no expansion, leaving its state-owned Internet provider, CANTV without U.S.-based transit routes and increasing its reliance on domestic markets. Consequently, Venezuela’s average download speed has stagnated below 1 megabyte per second for over a decade, lagging far behind the rest of Latin America, where median speeds are around 20 megabytes per second.

“Venezuela has seen no investment in infrastructure across all critical components of the Internet,” explains lead researcher Esteban Carisimo.

He adds: “As a result, the country’s Internet speeds trail behind the entire region, with median speeds at about 10 percent of the regional average. Under these conditions, modern services cannot run properly, and user experience is extremely degraded.”

The findings were presented at the Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Data Communications Conference (SIGCOMM) in Sydney, Australia. The event is titled “Ten Years of the Venezuelan Crisis: An Internet Perspective”, as a part of the session “Making Networks Safe and Secure.”

In this article:Computers, Internet, Poverty, Technology, World
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

This year has seen heat records tumble, with the four hottest days ever observed by scientists etched into the history books in July This year has seen heat records tumble, with the four hottest days ever observed by scientists etched into the history books in July

World

Climate change is fuelling rise in hot nights: analysis

This year has seen heat records tumble, with the four hottest days ever observed by scientists etched into the history books in July -...

23 hours ago
Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues

Tech & Science

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics

Test flights of so-called flying taxis have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics.

7 hours ago
The latest controversy over Ticketmaster's dominance came when tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour went on pre-sale in 2022 The latest controversy over Ticketmaster's dominance came when tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour went on pre-sale in 2022

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows cancelled after IS sympathiser arrest

Authorities had confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old sympathiser of the armed group for allegedly planning an attack in the Vienna region.

17 hours ago
The family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the operator of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, killing him and four other people The family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the operator of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, killing him and four other people

Business

Family of France’s ‘Mr Titanic’ sues OceanGate submersible operator

The family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the operator of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the...

22 hours ago