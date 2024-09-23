Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuelan court issues arrest warrant for Argentina’s Milei

AFP

Published

Venezuela has issued an arrest warrant for Argentina's president over the 'theft' of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations
Venezuela has issued an arrest warrant for Argentina's president over the 'theft' of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations - Copyright AFP ANWAR AMRO
Venezuela has issued an arrest warrant for Argentina's president over the 'theft' of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations - Copyright AFP ANWAR AMRO

Venezuela’s highest court on Monday approved a warrant for the arrest of Argentina’s President Javier Milei, a vocal critic and ideological rival of counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

The warrant was issued over the “theft” of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations. But it is only symbolic as Milei is unlikely to set foot in this country, where the warrant applies.

The cargo plane owned by Venezuelan company Emtrasur was confiscated after landing in Argentina in June 2022, before Milei took office.

An Argentine judge then granted a request for the United States to seize the plane on grounds that laws were broken when Iran sold it to Venezuela. Both countries are under US sanctions.

The 19-member crew was composed of Venezuelans and Iranians — one of whom the United States suspected had links to the Al Quds Force, a group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards classified as a terrorist organization by the United States.

All the crew were initially detained but later allowed to leave.

On Monday, Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), accused of being loyal to the Maduro regime, granted a request by Attorney General Tarek William Saab for an arrest warrant against Milei over the affair.

The warrant was issued “in accordance with the provisions of the substantive criminal laws,” the court said in a statement.

Warrants were also issued for Argentina’s Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Karina Milei, the president’s sister and presidential advisor.

Milei and his ministers stand accused of crimes including aggravated robbery, unlawful detention and “unlawful interference with the operational safety of civil aviation.”

Ties between the South American countries worsened rapidly after self-declared “anarcho-capitalist” Milei, a vocal critic of Maduro-style socialism, took office last December.

Argentina was among dozens of countries not to recognize Maduro’s claim to reelection in July 28 presidential elections which the opposition said it can prove he stole.

Argentina — whose embassy took in Venezuelan opposition officials — was among seven Latin American countries whose diplomatic staff were asked to leave Venezuela as Caracas severed relations with nations critical of the election.

In this article:Argentina, diplomacia, justicia, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Fungal disease risk is the Next Big Thing in global health

You may well need those masks again.

8 hours ago
The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week

World

What is the UN’s ‘Pact for the Future’?

The "Pact for the Future" is the United Nations' master plan for tackling challenges that lie ahead for humanity.

21 hours ago
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data

Tech & Science

Data theft: States where concerns about data incidences are highest

California tops the ranking with a score of 82.7. The state has the most population at 38 million, and the most number of estimated...

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to avoid the rise of privacy breaches

By masking an IP address and encrypting online activity, proxies offer a solution to shield against eavesdropping.

14 hours ago