Venezuela takes diplomatic jab at Brazil in spat over election

Venezuela said Saturday it was revoking permission for Brazil to represent Argentina’s diplomatic interests in the country in the messy aftermath of President Nicolas Maduro’s disputed reelection.

Brazil responded quickly and insisted it would maintain the status quo, at least for now, of overseeing the Argentine embassy, where six Venezuelan opposition officials have been sheltering for months.

Venezuela was furious when Argentina joined other Latin American countries in asking for a complete review of the results of the July 28 election.

Argentina was among seven Latin American countries whose diplomatic staff were asked to leave Caracas as Venezuela severed relations with those nations.

Brazil, led by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, agreed to take over custody of the Argentine embassy, where six people loyal to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado have been sheltering since March to escape arrest on conspiracy charges.

But on Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Caracas was immediately revoking its permission for Brazil to keep custody of the embassy and represent Argentine interests in the troubled, oil-rich country.

He said Venezuela had evidence the embassy was being used to plan “terrorist actions” and even assassination attempts against Maduro.

Argentina slammed Venezuela’s “unilateral decision” and warned Caracas to respect diplomatic norms.

“Any attempt to interfere with or kidnap the asylum seekers who remain in our official residence will be harshly condemned by the international community,” Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, while also thanking Brasilia for “its commitment and responsibility” in taking care of its interests in Venezuela.

Brazil’s foreign ministry said Brasilia would continue to represent Argentine interests in Venezuela and keep custody of the embassy until Buenos Aires names another country to do so that is acceptable to Venezuela.

The statement insisted the Argentine embassy compound in Caracas was “inviolable.”

The Venezuelan opposition said Saturday morning that the Argentine embassy was under siege and electricity had been cut off.

Vehicles of the Venezuelan security forces have encircled the compound since Friday night.

Venezuela has been in a political crisis since authorities declared Maduro the victor of the July 28 election. The opposition has cried foul, claiming it had evidence its candidate had won by a comfortable margin.

Numerous nations, including the United States, European Union and several Latin American countries, have refused to recognize Maduro as the winner without Caracas releasing detailed voting data.

Post-election violence in Venezuela has claimed 27 lives and left 192 people injured while the government says it has arrested some 2,400 people.